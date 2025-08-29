Russia may offer a new level of negotiations to delay the leaders' meeting - Zelenskyy

Russia may propose a new level of negotiations to delay a meeting at the leadership level, as the Kremlin wants to postpone possible sanctions from the United States. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Regarding Istanbul. Lavrov-Yermak, or Sybiha-Yermak, or Umerov-Medinsky, I don't see much difference from the Russian side, because they basically act in the same political corridor. They can propose a new level. For what? We saw these signals. I believe this is an artificial postponement of the leaders' meeting, because they want to show the US that they are constructive. They (the Russians – ed.) are not constructive. Therefore, they want to find formats to postpone the imposition of sanctions, American fuss, because Americans don't like it when they see that they are being played with and not in a fair game. - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, the Russians understand that the postponement can also affect the American side.

America can give more weapons (to Ukraine – ed.). This can be a statement, or it can be a real action. Therefore, the Russians will do everything not to meet. In my opinion, they got something, because there was a meeting with the US. Today there is what Trump proposed – first bilateral, then trilateral. But we support one format or another. - noted Zelenskyy.

Merz believes that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin will not take place

Addition

The Kremlin commented on the assumption of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that a meeting between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, might not take place, assuring that the possibility of a meeting is "not excluded," again repeating "but" in the form of a condition for such negotiations.