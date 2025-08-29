Russia may offer a new level of negotiations to delay the leaders' meeting - Zelenskyy

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
12:28 PM • 5360 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 8764 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 13413 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 30518 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 29049 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 44250 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 66529 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 62681 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 147979 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 72856 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
5m/s
24%
751mm
Popular news
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate CatastropheAugust 29, 04:11 AM • 26828 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and RussiaAugust 29, 04:31 AM • 21979 views
Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crimePhoto10:34 AM • 5756 views
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate10:52 AM • 7352 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 9698 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 2960 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 3320 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 5360 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 8764 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 44250 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ursula von der Leyen
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Turkey
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 1558 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 141000 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 170735 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 172606 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 161154 views
Actual
Mi-8
Facebook
The Times
Starlink
Fox News

Russia may offer a new level of negotiations to delay the leaders' meeting - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia might offer a new level of negotiations to postpone the leaders' meeting. This is being done to delay potential sanctions from the USA.

Russia may offer a new level of negotiations to delay the leaders' meeting - Zelenskyy

Russia may propose a new level of negotiations to delay a meeting at the leadership level, as the Kremlin wants to postpone possible sanctions from the United States. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Regarding Istanbul. Lavrov-Yermak, or Sybiha-Yermak, or Umerov-Medinsky, I don't see much difference from the Russian side, because they basically act in the same political corridor. They can propose a new level. For what? We saw these signals. I believe this is an artificial postponement of the leaders' meeting, because they want to show the US that they are constructive. They (the Russians – ed.) are not constructive. Therefore, they want to find formats to postpone the imposition of sanctions, American fuss, because Americans don't like it when they see that they are being played with and not in a fair game.

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, the Russians understand that the postponement can also affect the American side.

America can give more weapons (to Ukraine – ed.). This can be a statement, or it can be a real action. Therefore, the Russians will do everything not to meet. In my opinion, they got something, because there was a meeting with the US. Today there is what Trump proposed – first bilateral, then trilateral. But we support one format or another.

- noted Zelenskyy.

Merz believes that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin will not take place28.08.25, 21:03 • 10078 views

Addition

The Kremlin commented on the assumption of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that a meeting between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, might not take place, assuring that the possibility of a meeting is "not excluded," again repeating "but" in the form of a condition for such negotiations.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine