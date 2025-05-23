Russia lost 1,050 soldiers, 43 artillery systems and tanks in the past day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
During May 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,050 Russian soldiers and destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy's losses amounted to 978,700 people.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.05.25 are approximately:
- personnel - 978700 (+1050) people eliminated
- tanks - 10841 (+2)
- combat armored vehicles - 22575 (+1)
- artillery systems - 28165 (+43)
- MLRS - 1390 (+2)
- air defense equipment - 1167 (0)
- aircraft - 372 (0)
- helicopters - 336 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 36945 (+148)
- cruise missiles - 3197 (0)
- ships / boats - 28 (0)
- submarines - 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers - 49407 (+139)
- special equipment - 3895 (0)
Data is being updated.
