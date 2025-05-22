101 clashes on the front: General Staff says enemy used 1324 kamikaze drones in a day

$41.440.05
Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR
02:58 PM • 23439 views

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

Exclusive
02:45 PM • 112785 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 118160 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
May 22, 12:56 PM • 78315 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
May 22, 12:16 PM • 75756 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
May 22, 09:24 AM • 167688 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
May 22, 07:34 AM • 83016 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 117467 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 188282 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 163235 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

101 clashes on the front: General Staff says enemy used 1324 kamikaze drones in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

101 combat engagements took place during the day. The enemy launched 51 air strikes, used 1324 kamikaze drones and carried out 4183 attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions.

101 clashes on the front: General Staff says enemy used 1324 kamikaze drones in a day

Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the enemy has launched 51 air strikes and used 1324 kamikaze drones, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy has launched two missile and 51 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 78 CABs. In addition, it used 1324 kamikaze drones and carried out 4183 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops 

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried six times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and in the direction of Dovgenke. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Rublene.

Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the Kupyansk direction, in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Kindrashivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and in the direction of Pischanoye. Two more clashes are still ongoing.

Twelve attacks by the invaders were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Torske, Lypove and Ridkodub in the Lyman direction.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy carried out two offensive actions in the areas of Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Bila Hora. One clash continues to this time.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders six times in the areas of Romanivka, Toretsk and Diliivka. The Defense Forces are steadily holding back the pressure and repelled four enemy assaults, and two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 32 offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers is near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Malinivka, Zvirove, Kotlyarivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of the settlements of Promin, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Stepanivka, Novotoretske, Hnativka.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 83 occupiers and wounded another 70. One self-propelled artillery unit "2S1", 11 vehicles, eight motorcycles, an antenna for controlling unmanned aerial vehicles, a long-range visual surveillance complex "Murom-M", 13 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, two satellite communication terminals and an enemy mortar were destroyed. A car, a quad bike and an artillery system of the Russian occupiers were also significantly damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 11 attacks by the occupiers near Kostyantynopol and in the direction of Shevchenko and Novopol. One clash is currently ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Komar, Novoukrainka and Novodarivka.

In the Huliaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance near the settlement of Vysokoye. The settlements of Huliaipole and Vysokoye were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions today in the direction of Novodanilivka. At the same time, air strikes were launched on the settlements of Kamyanske, Novodanilivka and Stepnohirsk.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kursk direction, 20 combat engagements took place today. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 16 guided bombs on the settlements and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, it carried out 191 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Russian losses per day: minus 870 soldiers, 32 artillery systems and 4 tanks22.05.25, 08:03 • 2866 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
