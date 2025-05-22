101 clashes on the front: General Staff says enemy used 1324 kamikaze drones in a day
Kyiv • UNN
101 combat engagements took place during the day. The enemy launched 51 air strikes, used 1324 kamikaze drones and carried out 4183 attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions.
Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy has launched two missile and 51 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 78 CABs. In addition, it used 1324 kamikaze drones and carried out 4183 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried six times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk and in the direction of Dovgenke. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Rublene.
Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the Kupyansk direction, in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Kindrashivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and in the direction of Pischanoye. Two more clashes are still ongoing.
Twelve attacks by the invaders were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Torske, Lypove and Ridkodub in the Lyman direction.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy carried out two offensive actions in the areas of Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Bila Hora. One clash continues to this time.
In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders six times in the areas of Romanivka, Toretsk and Diliivka. The Defense Forces are steadily holding back the pressure and repelled four enemy assaults, and two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 32 offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers is near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Malinivka, Zvirove, Kotlyarivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of the settlements of Promin, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Stepanivka, Novotoretske, Hnativka.
According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 83 occupiers and wounded another 70. One self-propelled artillery unit "2S1", 11 vehicles, eight motorcycles, an antenna for controlling unmanned aerial vehicles, a long-range visual surveillance complex "Murom-M", 13 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, two satellite communication terminals and an enemy mortar were destroyed. A car, a quad bike and an artillery system of the Russian occupiers were also significantly damaged.
In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 11 attacks by the occupiers near Kostyantynopol and in the direction of Shevchenko and Novopol. One clash is currently ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Komar, Novoukrainka and Novodarivka.
In the Huliaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance near the settlement of Vysokoye. The settlements of Huliaipole and Vysokoye were subjected to air strikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted two offensive actions today in the direction of Novodanilivka. At the same time, air strikes were launched on the settlements of Kamyanske, Novodanilivka and Stepnohirsk.
In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.
In the Kursk direction, 20 combat engagements took place today. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 16 guided bombs on the settlements and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, it carried out 191 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.
There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions, the General Staff summarized.
