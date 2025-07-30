Russia launched 78 drones with eight jet UAVs at Ukraine: 51 neutralized

$41.800.02
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 19272 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 33786 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 29729 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 38808 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 46632 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 64466 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 146141 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 57415 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 73442 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
The enemy attacked Kharkiv with a "Shahed": first details
Forcing Trump to abandon the deadline: ISW assessed Peskov's statements about the 10-day term
"Will threaten Great Britain tomorrow": Netanyahu reacted to Starmer's statement on the recognition of Palestine
"Properly" loving Russia: occupiers sent schoolchildren from Donetsk region to "Artek" branch in Zaporizhzhia - CNS
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declared
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 146143 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 239246 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv
France
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resign
Shahed-136
YouTube
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Russia launched 78 drones with eight jet UAVs at Ukraine: 51 neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

On the night of July 30, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 78 attack UAVs. Defense forces shot down 51 enemy drones in the north and east of the country.

Russia launched 78 drones with eight jet UAVs at Ukraine: 51 neutralized

Russia launched 78 drones at Ukraine overnight, including 8 jet drones; 51 drones were neutralized, but there were hits in 7 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 30, the enemy attacked with 78 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

"The peculiarity of the night attack is the enemy's use of up to 8 jet UAVs in the northern direction," the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 51 enemy UAVs in the north and east of the country.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"Hits by 27 UAVs were recorded in 7 locations, and the fall of downed (debris) in 2 locations," the report says.

Three people injured due to Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: consequences shown

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Crimea