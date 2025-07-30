Russia launched 78 drones with eight jet UAVs at Ukraine: 51 neutralized

Russia launched 78 drones at Ukraine overnight, including 8 jet drones; 51 drones were neutralized, but there were hits in 7 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 30, the enemy attacked with 78 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

"The peculiarity of the night attack is the enemy's use of up to 8 jet UAVs in the northern direction," the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 51 enemy UAVs in the north and east of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"Hits by 27 UAVs were recorded in 7 locations, and the fall of downed (debris) in 2 locations," the report says.

