Russia launched 510 attacks on 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in one day

Over the past day, Russian occupiers launched 510 attacks on 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

358 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Magdalynivka, Andriivka, Chervonodniprovka, Bilenke, Kamianske, Prymorske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Huliaipole, Olhivske, Shyroke, and Orikhiv. - the official's post reads.

According to Fedorov, the following were also recorded:

7 MLRS shellings covered Huliaipole, Olhivske, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka;

141 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Olhivske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

"32 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, garages, cars, and infrastructure objects were received," Fedorov summarized.

Recall

On July 18, the occupiers launched 490 strikes on 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 7 air strikes, 328 UAV attacks, MLRS shelling, and 154 artillery strikes were recorded. 15 reports of destruction were received.

