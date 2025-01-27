Russia keeps missile carriers in two seas with a total volley of up to 26 “Calibers” - Ukrainian Navy

The enemy has two ships in the Black Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy).

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on January 27, 2025, there are enemy ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. There are no ships in the Sea of Azov.

There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, of which 1 carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there are 6 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which 2 carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles - the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of the Russians:

3 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, 3 of them continued to the Bosporus;

9 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 7 of them from the Bosphorus.

Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Recall

There were 153 combat engagements in the frontline, 70 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian proxies conducted 31 air strikes and shelled Ukrainian positions and localities almost 4,000 times.

Offensive on Toretsk direction may indicate a change in Russia's priorities - ISW