Russia keeps Kalibr carrier in the Black Sea for the second day in a row: the threat continues

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war
03:00 AM • 7064 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 15287 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 26023 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 30967 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 22329 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 20838 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 18138 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 77370 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85698 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 85102 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

Popular news

"Not for 30 hours, for 30 days": Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responded to Putin's statement about the "Easter truce"

April 19, 07:05 PM • 3868 views

Protests are held in the US over Trump's policy: details

April 19, 08:26 PM • 7876 views

"Married" for UAH 50,000: Another sham marriage exposed at the border

April 19, 10:18 PM • 4154 views

Laminated marriage and birth certificates are valid - Ministry of Justice

10:55 PM • 3508 views

Ukraine is rapidly ramping up production of key weapons in the war with Russia - WP

11:39 PM • 10875 views
Publications

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

03:00 AM • 7064 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 29868 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 31033 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 77370 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 108641 views
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 30967 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 27366 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 29486 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 30754 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 64586 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

Russia keeps Kalibr carrier in the Black Sea for the second day in a row: the threat continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

For the second day in a row, Russia keeps the Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea. As of the morning of April 20, 2025, it has a salvo of up to 6 missiles, the threat of shelling for Ukraine remains.

Russia keeps Kalibr carrier in the Black Sea for the second day in a row: the threat continues

Russia continues to keep a missile carrier with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea for the second consecutive day. The threat of shelling for Ukraine has not yet disappeared. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Naval Forces of the AFU), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 20.04.2025 a hostile ship carrying "Kalibr" type cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles has been recorded in the Black Sea. Russian missile carriers are also on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship that is a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, enemy ships are absent; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 2 enemy ships that are carriers of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles

- this is stated in the post of the Naval Forces of the AFU.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out: to the Black Sea – 6 vessels, of which 5 vessels continued towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov – 6 vessels, of which 4 continued from the Bosphorus Strait. 

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Recall

On the morning of April 19, Russia deployed a "Kalibr" missile carrier ship into the Black Sea. According to the Naval Forces of the AFU, it has a total salvo of up to six missiles.

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours19.04.25, 16:01 • 20828 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Ukrainian Navy
Ukraine
