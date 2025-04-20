Russia keeps Kalibr carrier in the Black Sea for the second day in a row: the threat continues

Russia continues to keep a missile carrier with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea for the second consecutive day. The threat of shelling for Ukraine has not yet disappeared. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Naval Forces of the AFU), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 20.04.2025 a hostile ship carrying "Kalibr" type cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles has been recorded in the Black Sea. Russian missile carriers are also on duty in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship that is a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, enemy ships are absent; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 2 enemy ships that are carriers of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles - this is stated in the post of the Naval Forces of the AFU.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out: to the Black Sea – 6 vessels, of which 5 vessels continued towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov – 6 vessels, of which 4 continued from the Bosphorus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Recall

On the morning of April 19, Russia deployed a "Kalibr" missile carrier ship into the Black Sea. According to the Naval Forces of the AFU, it has a total salvo of up to six missiles.

