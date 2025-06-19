$41.630.10
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
05:11 PM
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
02:14 PM
"Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority" - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
01:56 PM
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
June 19, 01:07 PM
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
June 19, 07:33 AM
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
June 18, 04:37 PM
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Russia is trying to save Iran's nuclear program - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia is trying to save Iran's nuclear program. He emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions and cooperation to counter aggressive regimes. This was agreed upon at the G7 summit in Canada.

Russia is trying to save Iran's nuclear program - Zelensky

Russia is trying to save the Iranian nuclear program, otherwise their public signals and non-public activity cannot be interpreted. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.

Now Russia is trying to save the Iranian nuclear program – otherwise their public signals and non-public activity cannot be interpreted. When one of their accomplices loses the ability to export war, Russia suffers and tries to intervene. It's so cynical. And this proves again and again that aggressive regimes must not be allowed to unite and become partners. When Iranian "Shaheds" – now significantly modernized – and ballistic missiles from North Korea – also modernized – kill our people in Ukraine, it is an obvious sign that global solidarity and global pressure are insufficient.

- said Zelenskyy.

Details

He stressed that sanctions and cooperation, including technological, all those in the world who defend life, need to be significantly strengthened.

This is precisely what was agreed with partners the day before in Canada at the "G7" summit. And next week we will discuss this in other formats of our cooperation in Europe, including within the "coalition of the willing".

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

US President Donald Trump reported that yesterday he had a phone call with Vladimir Putin, who offered Trump the role of mediator in the conflict between Israel and Iran. In response, Trump advised the Russian leader to sort out his own country first.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybih noted that Russia is hypocritical, trying to save Iran's nuclear capabilities and condemning strikes in the Middle East while simultaneously attacking Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

