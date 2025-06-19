Russia is trying to save Iran's nuclear program - Zelensky

Russia is trying to save the Iranian nuclear program, otherwise their public signals and non-public activity cannot be interpreted. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reports UNN.

Now Russia is trying to save the Iranian nuclear program – otherwise their public signals and non-public activity cannot be interpreted. When one of their accomplices loses the ability to export war, Russia suffers and tries to intervene. It's so cynical. And this proves again and again that aggressive regimes must not be allowed to unite and become partners. When Iranian "Shaheds" – now significantly modernized – and ballistic missiles from North Korea – also modernized – kill our people in Ukraine, it is an obvious sign that global solidarity and global pressure are insufficient. - said Zelenskyy.

He stressed that sanctions and cooperation, including technological, all those in the world who defend life, need to be significantly strengthened.

This is precisely what was agreed with partners the day before in Canada at the "G7" summit. And next week we will discuss this in other formats of our cooperation in Europe, including within the "coalition of the willing". - added Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump reported that yesterday he had a phone call with Vladimir Putin, who offered Trump the role of mediator in the conflict between Israel and Iran. In response, Trump advised the Russian leader to sort out his own country first.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybih noted that Russia is hypocritical, trying to save Iran's nuclear capabilities and condemning strikes in the Middle East while simultaneously attacking Ukraine.