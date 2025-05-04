russia is putting pressure on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk directions: 201 combat clashes per day

$41.590.00
Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation
May 4, 01:59 PM • 14755 views

Forest fires in Kharkiv region after Russian strikes: ammunition is detonating, local residents are being prepared for evacuation

May 3, 09:33 AM • 65870 views

May 3, 09:33 AM • 65870 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 124276 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 124234 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 84534 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 87743 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 90933 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 64675 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 77188 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 124062 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

Popular news

The Houthis have for the first time managed to attack Tel Aviv airport, there are wounded

May 4, 11:27 AM • 25299 views

Ukraine is expecting three rainy days

May 4, 12:07 PM • 13222 views

Trump as Pope: The Catholic world reacts to the scandalous photo of the US President

May 4, 12:21 PM • 21450 views

Bad weather covered the Ivano-Frankivsk region and knocked down dozens of trees, a woman was injured

02:46 PM • 10856 views

Ukraine expects 1.8 million shells and is discussing the creation of an F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic - Zelenskyy

03:46 PM • 7870 views
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 124234 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 62585 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 93002 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 100307 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 124062 views
Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

04:24 PM • 6322 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 29286 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 43349 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 90933 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 41720 views
russia is putting pressure on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk directions: 201 combat clashes per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

During the day, a large number of combat clashes took place at the front, mostly in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk directions. russia carried out more than 4,000 shelling attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

russia is putting pressure on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk directions: 201 combat clashes per day

On the front on Sunday, there were 201 combat clashes, with the occupiers putting the most pressure on the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions. In total, the Russian army carried out 4,062 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas. This was reported in the evening report of May 04 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), UNN reports.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 201 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 70 air strikes, using one missile and 116 KABs. In addition, the Russians involved 779 kamikaze drones to attack and carried out 4,062 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried four times to advance near Vovchansk, Stroivka and Tykhy. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Zakharivka, Rubizhne and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the areas of Golubivka, Petropavlivka and in the direction of Pishchane, Glushkivka and Novosynove. Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks, and three more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Nove, Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, Olhivka, Lypove, Ridkodub. One combat clash is ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, three combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day in the directions of Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske. Two attempts by the enemy to advance were successfully repelled by our defenders, and one more combat clash is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat clash continues near Stupochky. The Defense Forces successfully stopped nine assaults by the invaders towards Maiske, Bila Hora and near Chasov Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 14 times. The occupiers concentrated their efforts in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba and in the direction of Diliivka. Our defenders successfully stopped all attempts by the enemy to advance.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsky direction, the invading units have been trying to break through our defense towards the settlements of Hnativka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novosergiyivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Bahatyr and in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka.

The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 70 enemy attacks, and 12 combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the areas of Pokrovsk, Sukhy Yar, Zorya, Leonidivka, Druzhkivka, Rusyny Yar, Malinivka, Udachny, Novopavlivka, Zeleni Kut and Novoukrainka

- the report says.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - today in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 177 occupiers, 103 of them - irrevocably. Also, three units of automotive equipment, three UAVs, one motorcycle and one armored combat vehicle of the enemy were destroyed.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked our positions 40 times near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Rivnopil, Novopil, Novosilka, Privilne and in the direction of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Bahatyr. Six attacks are still ongoing. Russian terrorists launched air strikes on the areas of Novopol, Novodarivka, Novoukrainka, Zeleni Kut, Bahatyr and Zelene Pole.

With the support of aviation, the invaders attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the area of Vysoke in the Huliaipol direction. At the same time, he launched air strikes on Gulyaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks near Novoandriivka, P'yatykhatky and Stepove. The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the Orikhiv area.

Today, in the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Beryslav and Burhunka.

In the Kuraсhove direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks, and two combat clashes are ongoing.

Ukraine expects 1.8 million shells and is discussing the creation of an F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic - Zelenskyy04.05.25, 17:46 • 7876 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

