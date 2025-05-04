russia is putting pressure on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk directions: 201 combat clashes per day

On the front on Sunday, there were 201 combat clashes, with the occupiers putting the most pressure on the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions. In total, the Russian army carried out 4,062 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas. This was reported in the evening report of May 04 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), UNN reports.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, 201 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 70 air strikes, using one missile and 116 KABs. In addition, the Russians involved 779 kamikaze drones to attack and carried out 4,062 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried four times to advance near Vovchansk, Stroivka and Tykhy. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Zakharivka, Rubizhne and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the areas of Golubivka, Petropavlivka and in the direction of Pishchane, Glushkivka and Novosynove. Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks, and three more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Nove, Kopanky, Tverdokhlibove, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, Olhivka, Lypove, Ridkodub. One combat clash is ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, three combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day in the directions of Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske. Two attempts by the enemy to advance were successfully repelled by our defenders, and one more combat clash is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat clash continues near Stupochky. The Defense Forces successfully stopped nine assaults by the invaders towards Maiske, Bila Hora and near Chasov Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 14 times. The occupiers concentrated their efforts in the areas of Toretsk, Druzhba and in the direction of Diliivka. Our defenders successfully stopped all attempts by the enemy to advance.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsky direction, the invading units have been trying to break through our defense towards the settlements of Hnativka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novosergiyivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Bahatyr and in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka.

The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 70 enemy attacks, and 12 combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the areas of Pokrovsk, Sukhy Yar, Zorya, Leonidivka, Druzhkivka, Rusyny Yar, Malinivka, Udachny, Novopavlivka, Zeleni Kut and Novoukrainka - the report says.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - today in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 177 occupiers, 103 of them - irrevocably. Also, three units of automotive equipment, three UAVs, one motorcycle and one armored combat vehicle of the enemy were destroyed.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked our positions 40 times near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Rivnopil, Novopil, Novosilka, Privilne and in the direction of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Bahatyr. Six attacks are still ongoing. Russian terrorists launched air strikes on the areas of Novopol, Novodarivka, Novoukrainka, Zeleni Kut, Bahatyr and Zelene Pole.

With the support of aviation, the invaders attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the area of Vysoke in the Huliaipol direction. At the same time, he launched air strikes on Gulyaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks near Novoandriivka, P'yatykhatky and Stepove. The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the Orikhiv area.

Today, in the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Beryslav and Burhunka.

In the Kuraсhove direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks, and two combat clashes are ongoing.

Ukraine expects 1.8 million shells and is discussing the creation of an F-16 aviation school in the Czech Republic - Zelenskyy