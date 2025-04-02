russia is preparing reserves for an attempt to advance on the front in May – CCD of the National Security and Defense Council
The Kremlin is preparing its reserves for another attempt to advance on the front in May. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, in Telegram, reports UNN.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at the end of March that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to buy time and is preparing for a spring offensive. He is preparing a new offensive, in particular in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russia is preparing for an offensive in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions at the end of May or beginning of June.