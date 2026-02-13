$43.030.06
February 12, 04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
February 12, 04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
February 12, 11:56 AM
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
February 12, 11:18 AM
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
February 11, 07:42 PM
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Russia is preparing "international observers" for "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov stated that his department will ensure "fair international observation" in the State Duma elections in September 2026 in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. The goal is to create an illusion of legitimacy for the electoral processes in the Ukrainian territories seized by Russia.

Russia is preparing "international observers" for "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CPD

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that his department would ensure "honest international observation" of the State Duma elections in September 2026 in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

They note that in reality, any elections in the occupied territories are illegitimate: Ukraine and the international community do not recognize their results.

Statements about "international observers" are also a fiction. Real international organizations that monitor elections have long ceased cooperation with Russia. And those "observers" that the Kremlin demonstrates in the temporarily occupied territories are completely loyal to the Russian Federation and perform exclusively a propaganda function

- the message says.

The CCD notes that during the pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories, such "observers" also did not record violations, although the voting took place virtually at gunpoint.

"The goal of this show is to create an illusion of legitimacy of electoral processes in the Ukrainian territories seized by Russia," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

Putin's administration and "United Russia" identified five leaders for the State Duma elections in September 2026. The list included Medvedev, Lavrov, Golovin, Lysenko, and Poddubny.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Crimea