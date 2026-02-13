Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that his department would ensure "honest international observation" of the State Duma elections in September 2026 in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

They note that in reality, any elections in the occupied territories are illegitimate: Ukraine and the international community do not recognize their results.

Statements about "international observers" are also a fiction. Real international organizations that monitor elections have long ceased cooperation with Russia. And those "observers" that the Kremlin demonstrates in the temporarily occupied territories are completely loyal to the Russian Federation and perform exclusively a propaganda function - the message says.

The CCD notes that during the pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories, such "observers" also did not record violations, although the voting took place virtually at gunpoint.

"The goal of this show is to create an illusion of legitimacy of electoral processes in the Ukrainian territories seized by Russia," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

Putin's administration and "United Russia" identified five leaders for the State Duma elections in September 2026. The list included Medvedev, Lavrov, Golovin, Lysenko, and Poddubny.

Working group proposed law on de-anonymization of Telegram channels amid threat of Russian influence on elections