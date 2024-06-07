Russia is preparing another ICAO against Ukraine for 1 15 million - Gur

The special services of the Russian Federation are preparing to conduct another information and psychological operation aimed at discrediting the military leadership of Ukraine, in particular, against Ukrainian military intelligence. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

It is noted that the Russian Federation has allocated 1 15 million for the implementation of a new large-scale campaign against Ukraine. the Russians have already received instructions to organize paid production and distribution of relevant materials in the media space of Ukraine and Western countries.

We are talking about a number of articles and "films", in which, in particular, they plan to disclose the data of employees of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine.

According to Gur, the target of another information attack by Russia is:

discrediting Ukrainian combat special forces, their officers and employees;

blocking the work of departments that develop and perform combat and special tasks against Moscow;



creating another factor of public tension in Ukraine.



