"The enemy is intensifying destabilization efforts": DIU warns of new round of enemy IPSO

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has warned against a new round of enemy ISIS, UNN reports.

Details

"Along with the escalation of the situation at the front, the enemy is intensifying destabilization efforts aimed at splitting Ukrainian society. In particular, it can use mass events to do so, adding its own provocations. The enemy's military targets are not only military facilities, but also civilian infrastructure: hospitals, train stations, and crowds of people," the DIU said in a statement.

According to the DIU, "attempts by Russian information campaigns to use political slogans that divide society are parasitic on real problems, but many of them are caused by Putin's aggression.

"In this difficult time, there is a need to maintain internal unity and support each other. The enemy is able to perfectly manipulate feelings and despondency, emotions and facts, mixes truth with lies," the intelligence emphasized.

"Ukrainian information operations specialists are doing everything possible to protect our society, but we also need your understanding and assistance," the DIU said.

