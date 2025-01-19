Russia is deploying troops for an offensive on Pokrovsk - ISW

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 105270 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 104498 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 112497 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 114934 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 137935 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105083 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 139958 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103913 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113543 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117048 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 90150 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 120349 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 65470 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 73829 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 53779 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 105202 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 137879 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 139911 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 170673 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 160228 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 53376 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 73393 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 120288 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123811 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141819 views
Russia is deploying troops for an offensive on Pokrovsk - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48875 views

Russian troops are forming a strike group from units of the 2nd and 41st armies south of Pokrovsk. The occupiers are changing their tactical priorities to create conditions for an offensive from the flanks of the city.

Russian troops continue to build up forces south of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, transferring units from other directions to reinforce the offensive. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that the formation of a strike group from units of the 2nd and 41st Combined Arms Armies indicates a change in the tactical priorities of the Russian command, writes UNN.

Analysts report that the Central Group of Russian Forces has formed a strike group from units of the 2nd and 41st Combined Arms Armies (CAA) south of Pokrovsk in order to strengthen the offensive in the southern and southwestern directions.

Ukrainian commanders note that Russian troops are building up forces to advance west of Pokrovsk, but are not currently carrying out a direct offensive south of the city. Instead, they are concentrating on blocking the rail connection between the settlements of Kotlyne and Udarne.

According to experts, the regrouping of Russian forces south of Pokrovsk indicates a change in tactical priorities aimed at creating more favorable conditions for advancing to the flanks of the city.

In addition, it is reported that part of the Russian units were redeployed from the Kurakhiv direction to participate in offensive operations east of Pokrovsk.

"The decision of the Russian military command to create a strike group consisting of units of the 2nd and 41st CAA south of Pokrovsk indicates that the Russian troops may be changing the priorities of tactical tasks in the Pokrovsk direction in order to create conditions for the use of more favorable routes of advancement closer to the immediate flanks of Pokrovsk... the Russian military command may redeploy these units to areas south of Pokrovsk if the Russian command continues to prioritize tactical advancement towards the southern flanks of Pokrovsk in the coming weeks and months," the ISW report states.

Recall

In the Pokrovsk direction, the operational situation remains the most difficult, there are no Russian troops in the city, the fighting continues on the approaches to the agglomeration.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War

