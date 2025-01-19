Russia is deploying troops for an offensive on Pokrovsk - ISW

Russian troops continue to build up forces south of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, transferring units from other directions to reinforce the offensive. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that the formation of a strike group from units of the 2nd and 41st Combined Arms Armies indicates a change in the tactical priorities of the Russian command, writes UNN.

Analysts report that the Central Group of Russian Forces has formed a strike group from units of the 2nd and 41st Combined Arms Armies (CAA) south of Pokrovsk in order to strengthen the offensive in the southern and southwestern directions.

Ukrainian commanders note that Russian troops are building up forces to advance west of Pokrovsk, but are not currently carrying out a direct offensive south of the city. Instead, they are concentrating on blocking the rail connection between the settlements of Kotlyne and Udarne.

According to experts, the regrouping of Russian forces south of Pokrovsk indicates a change in tactical priorities aimed at creating more favorable conditions for advancing to the flanks of the city.

In addition, it is reported that part of the Russian units were redeployed from the Kurakhiv direction to participate in offensive operations east of Pokrovsk.

"The decision of the Russian military command to create a strike group consisting of units of the 2nd and 41st CAA south of Pokrovsk indicates that the Russian troops may be changing the priorities of tactical tasks in the Pokrovsk direction in order to create conditions for the use of more favorable routes of advancement closer to the immediate flanks of Pokrovsk... the Russian military command may redeploy these units to areas south of Pokrovsk if the Russian command continues to prioritize tactical advancement towards the southern flanks of Pokrovsk in the coming weeks and months," the ISW report states.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the operational situation remains the most difficult, there are no Russian troops in the city, the fighting continues on the approaches to the agglomeration.