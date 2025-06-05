$41.480.16
The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time
Russia is breaking through defenses and expanding its foothold in Sumy region - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

The enemy has intensified its offensive in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, using artillery, aviation, and assault groups, despite heavy losses.

Russia is breaking through defenses and expanding its foothold in Sumy region - Demchenko

In the Sumy region, the enemy is breaking through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and expanding the bridgehead, in the Kharkiv region, the advance of the Russian army has intensified, and in the Chernihiv region, they have begun to use more aerial bombs and aviation missiles. This was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, reports UNN.

In the Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions, the enemy daily continues to shell, involving artillery, mortars, and a large number of drones. A large number of aircraft are operating in the Sumy region - guided aerial bombs, unguided missiles. Kharkiv region is also under fire from aviation. If we compare the end of last year and 5 months of this year, it is noticeable that Chernihiv region is also the direction where the enemy began to use more aerial bombs and aviation missiles 

- Demchenko noted.

According to him, there is an activation of attempts by the enemy to advance in the Sumy and Kharkiv directions.

In the Sumy direction, the enemy does not use equipment, in a small operational zone it tries to use small assault infantry groups that try to enter the territory of Ukraine in order to expand the zone of fighting.

Unfortunately, we see that the enemy is expanding this bridgehead. Despite the fact that the enemy suffers heavy losses - dozens of killed and wounded every day, he does not pay attention to his losses of soldiers, and continues to send them to the territory of our border in order to try to transfer the zone of fighting 

- said Demchenko.

In the Kharkiv region, namely in the direction of the village of Vovchansk, the enemy has recently intensified its assault actions, which were also preceded by numerous shelling.

On the border in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the Russians cannot capture our positions, so they are trying to destroy the positions of Ukrainian defenders with the help of artillery and aviation, so that it will be easier for assault groups to move in the future.

There is no accumulation in the Chernihiv direction, there are certain units of the Russian Federation, they are strengthening their territory

The enemy is holding more forces in the direction of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

The Russian army is advancing in Sumy region: what is the situation there now04.06.25, 23:53 • 28035 views

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

War
Vovchansk
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
