Russia is betting on drones in the war: attacks come in "swarms," Ukraine is looking for an answer - NYT

Exclusive
02:18 PM • 1130 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 7068 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 14497 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 39110 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 29950 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 29755 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 34461 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 56569 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72526 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105495 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
Publications
Exclusives
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 39100 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Russia is betting on drones in the war: attacks come in "swarms," Ukraine is looking for an answer - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Russia has sent more than 34,000 drones and decoys to attack Ukraine this year, nine times more than last year. Moscow has established large-scale production, manufacturing up to 6,000 devices monthly.

Russia is betting on drones in the war: attacks come in "swarms," Ukraine is looking for an answer - NYT

Russia has made attack drones the main weapon in the war against Ukraine. If earlier these were isolated attacks, now they are massive "swarms" launched almost daily. This year, Moscow has already sent more than 34,000 drones and decoys to attack Ukraine – nine times more than last year. This is stated in a material by The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian Federation has established large-scale production – from factories within the country to assistance from Iran and China. Up to 6,000 devices are produced monthly. New models better bypass jamming and work in groups: first decoys fly, and then attack drones follow them.

The war has reached another turning point in the use of drones, both on the front lines and in the offensive campaigns conducted by Russia and Ukraine.

- said Michael Kofman, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Both military and civilians feel the consequences: hits occur on residential buildings, hospitals, and energy infrastructure. Attacks often occur at night to sow panic.

They (the Russians - ed.) started, perhaps, with hundreds (UAVs - ed.) per month, then from 2000 to 3000 per month in the first quarter of this year, and now from 5000 to 6000 per month

- said Mykola Bielieskov, a military analyst at the Ukrainian government's National Institute for Strategic Studies.

Ukraine responds with multi-layered defense: air defense systems cover large cities, mobile groups shoot down drones at the front, and electronic warfare jams signals. On average, about 88% of devices are destroyed, but even this is not always enough – the waves of attacks have become too powerful.

Capable of overcoming EW at 40+ km: Brave1 completes testing of kamikaze attack drones9/15/25, 12:36 PM • 1990 views

When Russia began to fly drones higher and higher, Ukraine responded by using cheap interceptor drones equipped with radar. But their use is still limited

- said Kofman, an analyst at the Carnegie Endowment.

Ukrainian developers are looking for cheaper solutions – interceptor drones and new jamming systems. But the main problem is scale: Russia can produce thousands of drones every month, and the war is turning into a competition of production and technology.

Kofman said that Ukraine's advantage "has diminished in recent months due to Russia's deployment of its own elite drone formations and better organization of their deployment."

Russia attacked Ukraine with S-300 missiles and 84 drones: 59 UAVs neutralized9/15/25, 9:12 AM • 3116 views

Stepan Haftko

