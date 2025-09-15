Russia attacked Ukraine with S-300 missiles and 84 drones: 59 UAVs neutralized

Russia launched three S-300 missiles and 84 drones at Ukraine overnight, with 59 drones neutralized, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of September 15 (from 7:00 PM on September 14), the enemy attacked with three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia, as well as 84 Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, with about 50 of them being Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 AM, air defense shot down/suppressed 59 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. - reported the Ukrainian Air Force on social media.

"Missile hits and 25 attack UAVs were recorded at 13 locations," the report says.

The Air Force emphasized: "The enemy continues the drone attack from the northeastern direction. Follow safety rules!"

In Sumy region, Russians hit farmers in a field with a missile: 11 wounded