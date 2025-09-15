Russia attacked Ukraine with S-300 missiles and 84 drones: 59 UAVs neutralized

$41.310.00
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
03:31 AM • 7832 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
01:55 AM • 13292 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 21258 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 45609 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 67906 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 102632 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 85309 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 83585 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 46367 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
On the night of September 15, Russia launched three S-300 missiles and 84 drones at Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 59 enemy UAVs.

Russia launched three S-300 missiles and 84 drones at Ukraine overnight, with 59 drones neutralized, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of September 15 (from 7:00 PM on September 14), the enemy attacked with three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia, as well as 84 Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, with about 50 of them being Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 AM, air defense shot down/suppressed 59 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

- reported the Ukrainian Air Force on social media.

"Missile hits and 25 attack UAVs were recorded at 13 locations," the report says.

The Air Force emphasized: "The enemy continues the drone attack from the northeastern direction. Follow safety rules!"

