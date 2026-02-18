Russia is attempting to sabotage the progress made in Abu Dhabi - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

There are attempts by the Russian side to sabotage the progress that was achieved in Abu Dhabi regarding military-political issues. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tikhy, during a press conference, UNN reports.

Regarding the negotiations, indeed, you correctly noted that there are attempts, again, as I said, by the Russian side, unfortunately, to sabotage the progress that was made in Abu Dhabi regarding military-political issues. There is a general agreement not to disclose too many detailed details about what happened there - said Tikhy.

He emphasized that the details of the negotiations are not disclosed by agreement of the parties, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present a full report after the delegation returns.

The logic of Ukraine and the United States is to be ready for the moment when Russia will still be forced to move to real decisions on ending the war. This is not just about stopping hostilities, but about preparing the entire infrastructure: monitoring mechanisms, identifying violations, and, most importantly, clear security guarantees. Ukraine needs not a temporary ceasefire, which Russia can use to prepare a new offensive, but a reliable and long-term peace. This is what is being worked on - added Tikhy.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry announced its readiness to host a new round of negotiations on Ukraine. This happened after the third round of negotiations in Geneva on February 17-18.