Exclusive
02:25 PM
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
Publications
Exclusives
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Russia is attempting to sabotage the progress made in Abu Dhabi - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 178 views

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that Russia is trying to sabotage the progress achieved in Abu Dhabi on military-political issues. Details of the negotiations are not being disclosed; Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present a full report.

Russia is attempting to sabotage the progress made in Abu Dhabi - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

There are attempts by the Russian side to sabotage the progress that was achieved in Abu Dhabi regarding military-political issues. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tikhy, during a press conference, UNN reports.

Details

Regarding the negotiations, indeed, you correctly noted that there are attempts, again, as I said, by the Russian side, unfortunately, to sabotage the progress that was made in Abu Dhabi regarding military-political issues. There is a general agreement not to disclose too many detailed details about what happened there

- said Tikhy.

He emphasized that the details of the negotiations are not disclosed by agreement of the parties, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present a full report after the delegation returns.

The logic of Ukraine and the United States is to be ready for the moment when Russia will still be forced to move to real decisions on ending the war. This is not just about stopping hostilities, but about preparing the entire infrastructure: monitoring mechanisms, identifying violations, and, most importantly, clear security guarantees. Ukraine needs not a temporary ceasefire, which Russia can use to prepare a new offensive, but a reliable and long-term peace. This is what is being worked on

- added Tikhy.

Recall

The Swiss Foreign Ministry announced its readiness to host a new round of negotiations on Ukraine. This happened after the third round of negotiations in Geneva on February 17-18.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Switzerland
Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine