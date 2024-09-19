“russia is a terrorist country": Lubinets on the Russian attack on the boarding house in Sumy
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian shell hit a geriatric nursing home in Sumy, where 221 people lived. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called it an act of terrorism, urging the world not to remain silent about Russia's crimes against Ukrainians.
The Russian air strike on the geriatric nursing home in Sumy is another act of terrorism. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.
Details
He said that a Russian shell hit the building of the institution, where 221 people lived. The wounded were hospitalized, and one person was reportedly killed.
russia is a terrorist country. Only terrorists can commit such crimes! russia must be held accountable for every crime against the Ukrainian population! The world must not remain silent
Recall
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs , 1 person was killed and 12 wounded in a Russian strike on a retirement home in Sumy. 147 people were evacuated from the building, and the technical and 5th floors were partially destroyed.