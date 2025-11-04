Russia intensifies attempts to incite anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland

ukenru
November 3, 05:51 PM • 14578 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 41990 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 30159 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 32527 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 28585 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 36307 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 17635 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15377 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29471 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33985 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Publications
Exclusives
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
November 3, 04:38 PM
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 41987 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
November 3, 02:12 PM
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 36307 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank
November 3, 12:30 PM
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips
November 3, 10:27 AM
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters
November 3, 08:40 AM
Russia intensifies attempts to incite anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces reports an increase in Russian psychological operations against Ukraine on Polish territory. The goal is to sow fear and create the impression of a "danger" of Ukrainians staying in Poland.

Russia intensifies attempts to incite anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland

Against the backdrop of talks about possible peace negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine, an increase in psychological operations directed against Ukraine is being recorded on Polish territory. This was reported by the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces on X, UNN reports.

Details

The Polish military department reported that Moscow is conducting information and psychological operations against Ukraine, the purpose of which is to sow fear and create the impression of an alleged "danger" associated with the presence of Ukrainians in Poland.

"Anti-Ukrainian sentiment is being incited in Poland," the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces notes.

These actions are divided into kinetic events (arson of Ukrainian cars, closure of anti-war murals) and intensive narrative activity on the Internet – on portals and accounts of individuals who promote hateful sentiments towards Ukraine. An increase in anti-Ukrainian sentiment is observed in places where aid hubs for the transfer of weapons or support for warring Ukraine are located (for example, Gdynia, Gdansk)

- the post says.

The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces notes that in this context, Moscow exploits the topic of the Volyn tragedy and tries to present Ukrainians as a greater threat to Poland than Russia itself.

The goal of such manipulations is to cause anxiety so that "Polish citizens, wanting to return to their comfort zone, can pressure the government to make decisions that contradict state policy."

The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces emphasizes that "sabotage actions are part of the coordinated actions of Russian services," they are designed to undermine support for Ukraine" and contribute to Russian aggression.

Recall

In Poland, an increase in hate crimes against Ukrainians has been recorded. From January to July 2025, the police registered 543 such cases, which is 41% more than in 2024.

Europe's far-right parties are dissatisfied with the growing number of Ukrainian male refugees29.10.25, 12:24 • 2373 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad
