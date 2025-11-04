Russia intensifies attempts to incite anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland

Against the backdrop of talks about possible peace negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine, an increase in psychological operations directed against Ukraine is being recorded on Polish territory. This was reported by the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces on X, UNN reports.

The Polish military department reported that Moscow is conducting information and psychological operations against Ukraine, the purpose of which is to sow fear and create the impression of an alleged "danger" associated with the presence of Ukrainians in Poland.

"Anti-Ukrainian sentiment is being incited in Poland," the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces notes.

These actions are divided into kinetic events (arson of Ukrainian cars, closure of anti-war murals) and intensive narrative activity on the Internet – on portals and accounts of individuals who promote hateful sentiments towards Ukraine. An increase in anti-Ukrainian sentiment is observed in places where aid hubs for the transfer of weapons or support for warring Ukraine are located (for example, Gdynia, Gdansk) - the post says.

The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces notes that in this context, Moscow exploits the topic of the Volyn tragedy and tries to present Ukrainians as a greater threat to Poland than Russia itself.

The goal of such manipulations is to cause anxiety so that "Polish citizens, wanting to return to their comfort zone, can pressure the government to make decisions that contradict state policy."

The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces emphasizes that "sabotage actions are part of the coordinated actions of Russian services," they are designed to undermine support for Ukraine" and contribute to Russian aggression.

In Poland, an increase in hate crimes against Ukrainians has been recorded. From January to July 2025, the police registered 543 such cases, which is 41% more than in 2024.

