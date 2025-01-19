russia has started recruiting poles to destabilize the situation in the country before the elections

Russian special services are looking for Poles to destabilize the country. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski in an interview with RMF FM, reports UNN.

Russian services started looking for Poles to destabilize the situation in the country. I want to warn everyone not to act against their own country - The Deputy Prime Minister said.

He emphasized that today Europe must be prepared for cyber threats from Russia and reminded that establishing any ties with foreign intelligence services falls under Article 130 of the Criminal Code, which provides for criminal liability and imprisonment.

“Even a small contact with Russian services is espionage, and since January, Russian military intelligence has been looking for Poles to participate in this. This situation has never happened before,” Gawkowski said.

The deputy prime minister said that the country is recording activity in cyberspace, particularly in Darknet, where APT groups linked to Russian intelligence services offer money to Poles for actions against their own country.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Russia was developing scenarios of air terror aimed not only at Poland but also at airlines around the world.