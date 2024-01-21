Russia has increased the number of Kalibr missile carriers in the Black Sea

The Russian army has increased the number of Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea to two. The total volley is up to 16 "Kalibr". This is reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN writes.

The enemy has increased the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea. A small missile ship has been added to the frigate . The overall level of missile threat has been increased. Joint equipment of the carriers - up to 16 "Kalibr" - the message on Telegram reads.

The Southern Defense Forces urged to be attentive to airborne alarms and respond promptly.

