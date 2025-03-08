Russia has deployed a ship with "Kalibrs" in the Black Sea, there is a threat of shelling
Kyiv • UNN
In the waters of the Black Sea, a carrier ship of cruise missiles "Kalibr" is recorded with a salvo of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 Russian ships, of which 3 have on board up to 26 "Kalibrs".
On Saturday, March 8, as of 6:00 AM, Russian troops have deployed an enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy AFU), as reported by UNN.
In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, there are no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, of which 3 are carriers of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles.
Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following passed through the Kerch Strait: to the Black Sea - 1 vessel, which did not continue its movement towards the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 0 vessels.
The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS), by turning off automatic identification systems.
