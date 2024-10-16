russia fired on 13 communities in Sumy region: 72 explosions
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops fired 51 times at the border areas of Sumy region, 72 explosions were recorded. The enemy used artillery, mortars, FPV drones and dropped explosive devices from UAVs.
Details
The communities of Khotyn, Yunakivske, Miropil, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivske, Novoslobidske, Hlukhivske, Shalyhynske, Esmanske, Druzhbivske, Sveske and Znob-Novgorodske came under fire.
In Bilopilska community, terrorists used mortars (3 explosions), FPV drones (3 explosions) and dropped explosive devices from a UAV (3 explosions). Yunakivska community was hit by artillery (4 explosions) and UGVs (4 explosions).
The Esman community also fell victim to FPV drones (3 explosions) and UXOs (3 explosions). An FPV drone strike (1 explosion), an UAS (1 explosion) and mortar shelling (5 explosions) were recorded in Krasnopilska community.
The Shalyhyne community suffered from the launch of MRLS (6 explosions) and FPV drone strikes (4 explosions), and in the Sveska community the enemy used cannon artillery (3 explosions) and MRLS (1 explosion).
The Velykopysarivska community experienced the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs (4 explosions), FPV drone strikes (1 explosion), and artillery (4 explosions) and mortar attacks (2 explosions).
Novoslobidska community also suffered from three explosions of FPV drones, and in Khotynska community one explosion was recorded due to the dropping of a VOG munition.
The Druzhbivka community was hit once with cannon artillery, and the Znob-Novgorod community was hit five times. The occupants dropped six mines and two UXOs in Myropilska community. Hlukhiv community also suffered one FPV drone strike.
