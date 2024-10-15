In Sumy region, 72-year-old man is sentenced to a year in prison for domestic violence
Kyiv • UNN
In Konotop district, a court sentenced a 72-year-old man to a year in prison for systematic domestic violence against his wife. The man had been brought to administrative responsibility three times, but continued to threaten and intimidate his wife.
In Konotop district, a court sentenced a 72-year-old man to one year in prison for systematically committing domestic violence against his wife. This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.
Details
Prosecutors of the Krolevets Department of the Konotop District Prosecutor's Office supported the public prosecution, noting that the defendant had been brought to administrative responsibility for violence three times over the past year, but had not shown any desire to change his behavior.
According to the case file, the man regularly started quarrels, intimidated and threatened his wife with physical violence. Being under constant psychological pressure, the woman was forced to turn to law enforcement again.
The defendant did not deny his guilt in court. The court took into account all the circumstances of the case and sentenced him to one year of imprisonment under Article 126-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.