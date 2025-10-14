$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 1890 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 8966 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 5784 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 11476 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 9716 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 9014 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 12063 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 14516 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 14032 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 13528 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayOctober 14, 04:29 AM • 30742 views
8 children lived without windows, doors, and food, father killed his own daughter: inaction of services costs children their lives - LubinetsOctober 14, 04:44 AM • 5434 views
Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI companies are buying unsold Cybertrucks from TeslaOctober 14, 05:59 AM • 7784 views
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New YorkOctober 14, 06:35 AM • 10816 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescuedOctober 14, 07:09 AM • 20413 views
Publications
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 8966 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 11476 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 54099 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 54169 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 61390 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 588 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 1246 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 26235 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 30952 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 32366 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
T-72
T-90
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Financial Times

Russia faces shortage of chickenpox and five dangerous disease vaccines - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Russia is experiencing a shortage of vaccines, particularly for chickenpox, leading to an increase in incidence. Also, newborns are not receiving necessary vaccinations against five dangerous diseases, forcing parents to turn to private clinics.

Russia faces shortage of chickenpox and five dangerous disease vaccines - intelligence

Russia has faced a shortage of vaccines for its citizens. The problem concerns not only complex diseases, medicines for which are difficult to obtain – now it has become difficult to get a chickenpox vaccine in the Russian Federation, from which the incidence is rapidly growing, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence, in the Russian Federation, parents face serious difficulties in trying to vaccinate children against chickenpox. In some regions, the drug is not available in both state and private medical institutions. Currently, the situation is difficult in the Sverdlovsk, Voronezh, Kirov, Samara, and Chelyabinsk regions and Tatarstan.

Local residents report prolonged interruptions in vaccine supplies. Parents are forced to look for vaccination opportunities in other regions, but this is not always possible due to the general lack of the drug in the country. In the first eight months of 2025, cases of chickenpox were registered in all constituent entities of Russia. On average, the share of children among the sick in the country is 94.8% 

- the report says.

Russia is raising taxes and cutting social programs to finance the war and the Kremlin - intelligence08.10.25, 16:02 • 2625 views

The intelligence also learned that even newborns do not receive the necessary vaccine – against five dangerous diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, and Haemophilus influenzae type b. Thus, children's polyclinics in the Altai Territory are acutely short of "Pentaxim" and "Prevenar 13" vaccines. Russian women who have just given birth write petitions stating that there are not enough vaccines and they are forced to turn to private clinics, paying five thousand rubles for one vaccine. The same problem was reported in the Vladimir, Belgorod, Omsk, Samara, Kursk regions and Tyumen.

The irony is that in the midst of epidemics, the authorities urge citizens "not to panic" and to get vaccinated responsibly – but there are no vaccines. In the best traditions of a "superpower," Russians received not protection from diseases, but queues, refusals, and empty shelves in polyclinics. They are advised to take care of their health, but in fact they are left alone with epidemics – without choice and without medicine 

- summarized the intelligence.

Russia's VAT hike will lead to the closure of 20% of order pick-up points - intelligence09.10.25, 15:40 • 2584 views

Antonina Tumanova

HealthNews of the World
Kursk Oblast