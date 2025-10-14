Russia has faced a shortage of vaccines for its citizens. The problem concerns not only complex diseases, medicines for which are difficult to obtain – now it has become difficult to get a chickenpox vaccine in the Russian Federation, from which the incidence is rapidly growing, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

According to intelligence, in the Russian Federation, parents face serious difficulties in trying to vaccinate children against chickenpox. In some regions, the drug is not available in both state and private medical institutions. Currently, the situation is difficult in the Sverdlovsk, Voronezh, Kirov, Samara, and Chelyabinsk regions and Tatarstan.

Local residents report prolonged interruptions in vaccine supplies. Parents are forced to look for vaccination opportunities in other regions, but this is not always possible due to the general lack of the drug in the country. In the first eight months of 2025, cases of chickenpox were registered in all constituent entities of Russia. On average, the share of children among the sick in the country is 94.8% - the report says.

The intelligence also learned that even newborns do not receive the necessary vaccine – against five dangerous diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, and Haemophilus influenzae type b. Thus, children's polyclinics in the Altai Territory are acutely short of "Pentaxim" and "Prevenar 13" vaccines. Russian women who have just given birth write petitions stating that there are not enough vaccines and they are forced to turn to private clinics, paying five thousand rubles for one vaccine. The same problem was reported in the Vladimir, Belgorod, Omsk, Samara, Kursk regions and Tyumen.

The irony is that in the midst of epidemics, the authorities urge citizens "not to panic" and to get vaccinated responsibly – but there are no vaccines. In the best traditions of a "superpower," Russians received not protection from diseases, but queues, refusals, and empty shelves in polyclinics. They are advised to take care of their health, but in fact they are left alone with epidemics – without choice and without medicine - summarized the intelligence.

