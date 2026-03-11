Russia deploys 'Wagner' fighters and GRU on 'shadow fleet' vessels - CPD

Russians have started deploying fighters from the so-called "shadow fleet" of the Wagner PMC and employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Federation on their vessels. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to him, such actions may be related to the preparation of subversive activities in European countries.

Russians are deploying Wagner fighters and GRU employees on "shadow fleet" vessels - Kovalenko reported.

He emphasized that it is the GRU of Russia that is responsible for conducting subversive operations in EU countries and beyond.

It is the GRU of the Russian Federation that is responsible for subversive activities in EU countries and beyond. They organize arsons, including of NATO military equipment, sabotage, reconnaissance of military facilities, as well as drone flights in European airspace - noted the head of the CCD.

