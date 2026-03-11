Russia deploys 'Wagner' fighters and GRU on 'shadow fleet' vessels - CPD
Kyiv • UNN
Mercenaries and intelligence officers have been spotted on Russian tankers, preparing for sabotage in the EU. They are planning arson attacks on NATO equipment and reconnaissance of military facilities.
Russians have started deploying fighters from the so-called "shadow fleet" of the Wagner PMC and employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Federation on their vessels. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to him, such actions may be related to the preparation of subversive activities in European countries.
Russians are deploying Wagner fighters and GRU employees on "shadow fleet" vessels
He emphasized that it is the GRU of Russia that is responsible for conducting subversive operations in EU countries and beyond.
It is the GRU of the Russian Federation that is responsible for subversive activities in EU countries and beyond. They organize arsons, including of NATO military equipment, sabotage, reconnaissance of military facilities, as well as drone flights in European airspace
Russian hackers are trying to trick Signal and WhatsApp users into revealing verification codes and PINs - Center for Countering Disinformation10.03.26, 15:21 • 2864 views