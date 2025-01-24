ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 98797 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101391 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109348 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112109 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104111 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136552 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103810 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113456 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120944 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 70807 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115795 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 43002 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 42685 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 98797 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133219 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136552 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168012 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157698 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 31560 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 42685 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115795 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120944 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140654 views
Russia declares its readiness to normalize relations with Georgia

Russia declares its readiness to normalize relations with Georgia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31775 views

The Russian Foreign Ministry is ready to restore relations with Georgia, but only if Tbilisi is ready. Moscow accuses the US and EU of interfering in Georgia's internal affairs and putting pressure on the country.

Moscow has declared its readiness to further normalize relations with Georgia, emphasizing that the depth of this process depends on Tbilisi's position, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"We are ready to follow the path of further normalization of Russian-Georgian relations as far as Tbilisi is ready for it," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

They added that Russia is "far from indifferent" to how the situation in Georgia is developing, but "unlike the US and the EU," it does not interfere in the country's internal affairs.

"The outgoing Washington administration and the Yessers are doing everything they can to change the sovereign choice of the Georgian people and their elected government in favor of peace and prosperity. They are giving Tbilisi an ultimatum: either with the West or with Russia. We are confident that the people of Georgia will have enough endurance and wisdom not to become a toy in the hands of others who are pushing the country towards economic and political instability," the ministry said.

Diplomatic relations between Georgia and Russia have been interrupted at Tbilisi's initiative since August 2008 in response to Moscow's recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region. After the war, Russia deployed additional troops and weapons to its military bases in these two Georgian regions.

All countries in the world - with the exception of Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria - consider Abkhazia and South Ossetia to be Georgian territory under Russian occupation.

As the Georgian Dream's relations with the EU and the US deteriorated, Moscow increasingly began to talk about the need to restore diplomatic relations with Tbilisi.

In the West, the Georgian government is accused of changing its foreign policy course, but the leaders of the United Movement deny it. They say that relations with Russia are limited to cooperation on humanitarian, trade, and economic issues, and that Tbilisi has no intention of restoring relations.

Georgia expels foreigners who participated in protests against freezing of EU accession04.01.25, 13:15 • 27761 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

venezuelaVenezuela
european-unionEuropean Union
syriaSyria
united-statesUnited States
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

