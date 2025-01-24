Moscow has declared its readiness to further normalize relations with Georgia, emphasizing that the depth of this process depends on Tbilisi's position, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"We are ready to follow the path of further normalization of Russian-Georgian relations as far as Tbilisi is ready for it," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

They added that Russia is "far from indifferent" to how the situation in Georgia is developing, but "unlike the US and the EU," it does not interfere in the country's internal affairs.

"The outgoing Washington administration and the Yessers are doing everything they can to change the sovereign choice of the Georgian people and their elected government in favor of peace and prosperity. They are giving Tbilisi an ultimatum: either with the West or with Russia. We are confident that the people of Georgia will have enough endurance and wisdom not to become a toy in the hands of others who are pushing the country towards economic and political instability," the ministry said.

Diplomatic relations between Georgia and Russia have been interrupted at Tbilisi's initiative since August 2008 in response to Moscow's recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region. After the war, Russia deployed additional troops and weapons to its military bases in these two Georgian regions.

All countries in the world - with the exception of Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria - consider Abkhazia and South Ossetia to be Georgian territory under Russian occupation.

As the Georgian Dream's relations with the EU and the US deteriorated, Moscow increasingly began to talk about the need to restore diplomatic relations with Tbilisi.

In the West, the Georgian government is accused of changing its foreign policy course, but the leaders of the United Movement deny it. They say that relations with Russia are limited to cooperation on humanitarian, trade, and economic issues, and that Tbilisi has no intention of restoring relations.

