Russia continues to attack Chernihiv, a gas station was hit - MBA

Russians continue to attack Chernihiv. An enemy UAV hit a gas station. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy continues to attack our city. An enemy UAV hit a gas station - Bryzhynskyi wrote on Telegram.

Addition

On October 4, it was reported that Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in Chernihiv overnight, in addition to striking several important power supply facilities.

Information about allegedly expected emergency power outages in all regions of Ukraine is fake. Currently, the situation in the energy system remains stable and controlled. NPC "Ukrenergo" does not apply measures to limit electricity consumption in any of the regions.