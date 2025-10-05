Russia continues to attack Chernihiv, a gas station was hit - MBA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops continue to attack Chernihiv. An enemy UAV hit a gas station, said Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv MBA.
Details
The enemy continues to attack our city. An enemy UAV hit a gas station
Addition
On October 4, it was reported that Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in Chernihiv overnight, in addition to striking several important power supply facilities.
Information about allegedly expected emergency power outages in all regions of Ukraine is fake. Currently, the situation in the energy system remains stable and controlled. NPC "Ukrenergo" does not apply measures to limit electricity consumption in any of the regions.