russia confirms that Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina is being held captive

Russia has confirmed for the first time that it will keep Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna in captivity. the woman disappeared in the occupied territory in August last year. This was stated by the head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine Serhiy Tomilenko, UNN reports.

Details

He said that the father of journalist Viktoria Roshchin received a letter from the Russian Defense Ministry confirming that the woman was taken prisoner.

According to available information, Roshchyna Victoria Vladimirovna, born on 6.10.1996, was detained and is currently being held in the territory of the Russian Federation - reads a letter prepared by the Russian military police.

It is noted that the letter is dated April 17, and Volodymyr received it around April 22. The man had already contacted the International Committee of the Red Cross, which confirmed that Victoria was in captivity, but there is no access to her at the moment.

Tomilenko noted that earlier requests from Victoria's relatives to the Russian authorities remained unanswered.

Viktoria Roshchyna disappeared on August 3, 2023 in the occupied territory from where she was reporting. The NUJU demands the immediate and unconditional release from captivity of Victoria Roshchyna and other illegally captured journalists. The Congress of the European Federation of Journalists also called for solidarity with the captured Ukrainian journalists and demanded their immediate release from captivity - said Sergiy Tomilenko.

Recall

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War stated that 403 Ukrainian women are currently in Russian captivity. The fate of some of them has been unknown since 2014.