Russia complains about drone attack on Volgograd: airport operations affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

On the night of June 19, the Volgograd region was massively attacked by UAVs, which led to the temporary closure of Volgograd and Saratov airports due to security concerns. At least six flights were delayed.

Russia complains about drone attack on Volgograd: airport operations affected

The Russian Federation reports that on the night of June 19, drones attacked the Volgograd region, causing the airports of Volgograd and Saratov to cease operations. This is reported by **UNN** with reference to Russian media and Telegram channels.

Details

Governor of the region Andrey Bocharov confirmed that the Volgograd region was massively attacked by UAVs last night.

Videos of fires after a "disturbing" night in Volgograd were published on Telegram channels.

At four o'clock in the morning, Rosaviatsiya closed the Gumrak airport to ensure flight safety. The airport temporarily did not accept or send flights. The restriction was lifted at 06:35.

Later, Volgograd airport was closed again - for the second time in a day.

Rosaviatsiya reportedly suspended the operations of the airports of Volgograd and Saratov twice in one day. The reason is security concerns.

The first restrictions were introduced at 04:00 on June 19. Flights resumed at 06:35. But at 08:31, the airports were closed again.

Due to the restrictions, at least six flights were delayed, according to reports.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that during the night, their air defense allegedly intercepted and destroyed 81 unmanned aircraft of the airplane type: 19 UAVs - over the territory of the Bryansk region; 17 UAVs - over the territory of the Kursk region; 13 UAVs - over the territory of the Smolensk region; 7 UAVs - over the territory of the Volgograd region; 6 UAVs - over the territory of the Oryol region; 5 UAVs - over the territory of the Rostov region; 3 UAVs each - over the territories of the Belgorod, Astrakhan regions; 2 UAVs - over the territory of the Ryazan region; 1 UAV - over the Moscow region. And also 5 UAVs - over the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that in the morning their air defense destroyed four unmanned aircraft of the airplane type: two UAVs - over the territory of the Rostov region and one UAV each - over the territories of the Tula region and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Kovalenko: the russian federation has problems with air defense, even moscow is not protected from drone attacks11.06.25, 01:45 • 2960 views

Addendum

On the night of June 13, drones were spotted flying and explosions were recorded in temporarily occupied Crimea across the peninsula.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Crimea
Tesla
