the russian air defense system has big problems, and even the echeloned defense of moscow misses strikes. this was stated by the head of the center for countering disinformation of the national security and defense council andriy kovalenko, unn reports.

Details

according to him, at the next meeting of the security council, the russian leadership will have enough topics for discussion - in particular, they may discuss the loss of s-400 systems, which have increased recently.

they are pulling launchers from the far east to the european part of russia, as well as radars. at the same time, it arrives at technological enterprises even in the moscow region - kovalenko noted.

he emphasized that russian special services and generals have shown that they "are frankly losing to ukrainian special services".

let us remind you

on the night of june 7, ukrainian drones attacked moscow. this was announced by the mayor of the russian capital, sergei sobyanin. according to him, four drones that attacked moscow were shot down.

on the evening of june 5, explosions rang out in the area of the bryansk airport, after which a fire at an oil depot in engels of the saratov region and an attack on the progress plant in michurinsk of the tambov region were reported.

satellite images confirmed a large-scale fire at an oil depot in engels, saratov region. it supplies fuel to a military airfield that has already been attacked by drones.

