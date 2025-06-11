Kovalenko: the russian federation has problems with air defense, even moscow is not protected from drone attacks

$41.490.09
"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 13307 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 32809 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 33314 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 40530 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 52722 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 47024 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 43888 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
June 10, 11:54 AM • 39591 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 83783 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 169671 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses: the Coordination Headquarters spoke about the injuries and diseases of the defenders released from captivity

June 10, 03:57 PM • 6748 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 44709 views

21 apartment and assets worth millions: a lawyer who previously held senior positions in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police has been served with a notice of suspicion

June 10, 04:54 PM • 4594 views

MFA: Russia's strike on St. Sophia of Kyiv is an act of vandalism and a crime against world culture

June 10, 05:00 PM • 9448 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 21431 views
Publications

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 44730 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 253761 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 232713 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 245193 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 204617 views
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

08:02 PM • 3778 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 21456 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 51654 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 35117 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 72035 views
Kovalenko: the russian federation has problems with air defense, even moscow is not protected from drone attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The head of the Center for Combating Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that the russian air defense has major problems. Recently, cases of S-400 system losses have become more frequent, and Ukrainian special services are outplaying russian ones.

Kovalenko: the russian federation has problems with air defense, even moscow is not protected from drone attacks

the russian air defense system has big problems, and even the echeloned defense of moscow misses strikes. this was stated by the head of the center for countering disinformation of the national security and defense council andriy kovalenko, unn reports.

Details

according to him, at the next meeting of the security council, the russian leadership will have enough topics for discussion - in particular, they may discuss the loss of s-400 systems, which have increased recently.

they are pulling launchers from the far east to the european part of russia, as well as radars. at the same time, it arrives at technological enterprises even in the moscow region

- kovalenko noted.

he emphasized that russian special services and generals have shown that they "are frankly losing to ukrainian special services".

let us remind you

on the night of june 7, ukrainian drones attacked moscow. this was announced by the mayor of the russian capital, sergei sobyanin. according to him, four drones that attacked moscow were shot down.

on the evening of june 5, explosions rang out in the area of the bryansk airport, after which a fire at an oil depot in engels of the saratov region and an attack on the progress plant in michurinsk of the tambov region were reported.

satellite images confirmed a large-scale fire at an oil depot in engels, saratov region. it supplies fuel to a military airfield that has already been attacked by drones.

Ukrainian drones attacked Russian fighters in the Belgorod region (photo)09.06.25, 01:18 • 3794 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
S-400 missile system
