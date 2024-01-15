Russia claims to have shot down three Ukrainian missiles in Kursk region

On the night of January 15, Russian air defense systems allegedly shot down three Ukrainian missiles in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, 3 Ukrainian missiles were shot down over the territory of Fatezsky district by Ukrainian air defense systems wrote Starovoit

Earlier, Starovoit reportedthat air defense systems were operating in the Kursk region.

Russia reports damage to power substation due to attack on Kursk region, a number of settlements without power