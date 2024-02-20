Russia claims to have increased production of Orlan UAVs - media

Russia could increase production of Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones three to four times. This was reported by Defence Express, citing information from the Russian media, UNN wrote.

According to the publication, the production rate of Orlan reconnaissance drones is stated to be more than 1,000 units per year, or approximately more than 80 drones per month.

It is alleged that the production of Orlan-10 UAVs has been increased by three to four times, and Orlan-30 UAVs by up to 25 times compared to the production rate in 2021.

According to the information provided by Defence Express, the Russian Ministry of Defense is also discussing the possibility of producing Eagles under license at the facilities of design bureaus other than the Special Technology Center, which is currently the only manufacturer of these UAVs.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin previously saidthat Russians have begun equipping their Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones with foreign-made trackers designed to track the location of objects.

"In Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type, the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise found trackers for tracking the location of objects. All recent samples of UAVs that have been submitted for examination have such elements. This indicates that the enemy uses drones not only for general information gathering, but also for systematic tracking of the points where "enemy birds" are shot down or land.

The trackers are equipped with main and autonomous power sources, so even after the main systems fail, before the loss of communication, the coordinates can be sent," Ruvin said.

He also emphasized that the trackers were imported into Russia as dual-use goods, and the country of origin has already been identified.

"Like most components of the electronic component base in Russian weapons, trackers are dual-use goods and can be used for civilian and military purposes. Their components, chips and microcircuits, are not produced in Russia. Information about the manufacturers and countries of origin has been established and transferred to the pre-trial investigation authorities," added the Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

