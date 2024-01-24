Mechanical and laser erasure: Ruvin explains how Russians try to hide markings on components of drones used to attack Ukraine

In order to hide the markings on individual components of drones and make it difficult for experts to identify the country of origin, Russians use mechanical or laser erasure. This was reported by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, on his tg-channel, according to UNN.

According to him, the Shahed 136 UAV samples have mechanical erasures on the chips of navigation and control systems. More subtle work - laser marking erasures are detected by experts in Russian reconnaissance drones "Supercam S350".

"Mechanical and laser obliteration of markings on microelectronics are two different methods of hiding information about the manufacturer of the elements and other characteristics of microelements. The choice of method may depend on a number of factors. When using mechanical erasure, part or all of the marking is physically removed from the surface of the elements. Laser abrasion is more complicated, but it also removes the markings.

Such actions of the enemy are aimed at complicating the identification work to disclose important information data, determine specific technical characteristics and establish the origin of the equipment, as well as study the functionality of the systems. Targeted work to conceal a certain group of elements indicates that they are critical to the enemy, have strategic importance and cannot be replaced by other resources," Ruvin said.

He added that, at present, no sample of Russian weapons can be produced from a purely Russian component base. Absolutely all the objects of research of KFI experts, ballistic and cruise missiles, strike and reconnaissance UAVs, consist of a large part of foreign-made electronic components.

According to Ruvin, this only confirms the importance of further sanctions pressure.

