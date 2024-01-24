Mechanical and laser erasure: Ruvin explains how Russians try to hide markings on components of drones used to attack Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 85981 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110236 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139832 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137441 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176128 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171597 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282642 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178205 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167202 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148833 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106490 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 84826 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 36839 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 59219 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44926 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 85981 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282642 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250261 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235380 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260695 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44926 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139832 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106663 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106657 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122768 views
Mechanical and laser erasure: Ruvin explains how Russians try to hide markings on components of drones used to attack Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26121 views

According to Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, Russians use mechanical and laser erasure to hide markings on drone components, making it difficult to identify the country of origin.

In order to hide the markings on individual components of drones and make it difficult for experts to identify the country of origin, Russians use mechanical or laser erasure. This was reported by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, on his tg-channel, according to UNN.

According to him, the Shahed 136 UAV samples have mechanical erasures on the chips of navigation and control systems. More subtle work - laser marking erasures are detected by experts in Russian reconnaissance drones "Supercam S350".

"Mechanical and laser obliteration of markings on microelectronics are two different methods of hiding information about the manufacturer of the elements and other characteristics of microelements. The choice of method may depend on a number of factors. When using mechanical erasure, part or all of the marking is physically removed from the surface of the elements. Laser abrasion is more complicated, but it also removes the markings.

Such actions of the enemy are aimed at complicating the identification work to disclose important information data, determine specific technical characteristics and establish the origin of the equipment, as well as study the functionality of the systems. Targeted work to conceal a certain group of elements indicates that they are critical to the enemy, have strategic importance and cannot be replaced by other resources," Ruvin said.

He added that, at present, no sample of Russian weapons can be produced from a purely Russian component base. Absolutely all the objects of research of KFI experts, ballistic and cruise missiles, strike and reconnaissance UAVs, consist of a large part of foreign-made electronic components.

According to Ruvin, this only confirms the importance of further sanctions pressure.

"Shahed" combat unit began to be supplemented with shrapnel - Oleksandr Ruvin15.12.23, 10:22 • 46409 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War

