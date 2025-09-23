Russia claims drone attack: alleges 30 drones

$41.380.13
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
12:09 PM • 21709 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 17570 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 45232 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 37393 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 36061 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 49408 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 49422 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 45144 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
September 22, 11:25 AM • 70119 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rules
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FT
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
12:09 PM • 21710 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rules
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Russia claims drone attack: alleges 30 drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 34 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod, Kursk, and Tula regions. This comes amid a gasoline shortage in Russia following attacks on oil refineries.

Russia claims drone attack: alleges 30 drones

Russia claimed to have shot down 34 Ukrainian drones that allegedly attacked the Belgorod, Kursk, and Tula regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state, according to UNN.

From 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM Moscow time, air defense systems on duty destroyed 34 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod, Kursk, and Tula regions 

- the statement said.

Addition

After a series of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries and export terminals, Russia faced a gasoline shortage. According to traders and retailers, reduced oil refining and high interest rates make it difficult for private gas stations to accumulate fuel reserves, leading to supply disruptions and overall export issues.

On the night of September 22, Russian authorities reported allegedly repelling a massive drone attack in the Rostov region.

In the Rostov region, air defense forces repelled a massive enemy air attack, destroying and intercepting UAVs in Taganrog, Millerovo, Chertkovo, and Sholokhovsky districts 

- the report states.

Pavlo Zinchenko

