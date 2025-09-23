Russia claims drone attack: alleges 30 drones
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 34 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod, Kursk, and Tula regions. This comes amid a gasoline shortage in Russia following attacks on oil refineries.
Russia claimed to have shot down 34 Ukrainian drones that allegedly attacked the Belgorod, Kursk, and Tula regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state, according to UNN.
From 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM Moscow time, air defense systems on duty destroyed 34 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod, Kursk, and Tula regions
Addition
After a series of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries and export terminals, Russia faced a gasoline shortage. According to traders and retailers, reduced oil refining and high interest rates make it difficult for private gas stations to accumulate fuel reserves, leading to supply disruptions and overall export issues.
On the night of September 22, Russian authorities reported allegedly repelling a massive drone attack in the Rostov region.
In the Rostov region, air defense forces repelled a massive enemy air attack, destroying and intercepting UAVs in Taganrog, Millerovo, Chertkovo, and Sholokhovsky districts