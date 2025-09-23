Russia claimed to have shot down 34 Ukrainian drones that allegedly attacked the Belgorod, Kursk, and Tula regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state, according to UNN.

From 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM Moscow time, air defense systems on duty destroyed 34 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod, Kursk, and Tula regions - the statement said.

Addition

After a series of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries and export terminals, Russia faced a gasoline shortage. According to traders and retailers, reduced oil refining and high interest rates make it difficult for private gas stations to accumulate fuel reserves, leading to supply disruptions and overall export issues.

On the night of September 22, Russian authorities reported allegedly repelling a massive drone attack in the Rostov region.