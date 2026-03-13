Russia calls for a truce in the Middle East, but has refused to observe a truce in Ukraine for a year - Macron

$44.160.1950.960.02
Russia calls for a truce in the Middle East, but has refused to observe a truce in Ukraine - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

Emmanuel Macron confirmed that sanctions remain unchanged despite oil prices. The French president pointed to the Kremlin's refusal of a real truce in Ukraine.

Russia calls for a truce in the Middle East, but has refused to observe a truce in Ukraine - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Russia has already suffered a strategic, economic, and moral defeat in the war against Ukraine. He said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

According to the French leader, the international community continues to adhere to a sanctions policy against Russia, even amidst rising energy prices.

At the G7 meeting, when the rise in oil prices was mentioned, everyone agreed that we should not revise our sanctions policy towards Russia.

– said Macron.

He also drew attention to Moscow's contradictory position regarding calls for a ceasefire.

It is very strange that Russia calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East, while for a year it has refused to observe a ceasefire in Ukraine.

– noted the French president.

Macron emphasized that Russia does not demonstrate a real desire for peace.

Russia does not advocate for peace anywhere.

– he stressed.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine