Russia calls for a truce in the Middle East, but has refused to observe a truce in Ukraine for a year - Macron
Kyiv • UNN
Emmanuel Macron confirmed that sanctions remain unchanged despite oil prices. The French president pointed to the Kremlin's refusal of a real truce in Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Russia has already suffered a strategic, economic, and moral defeat in the war against Ukraine. He said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.
According to the French leader, the international community continues to adhere to a sanctions policy against Russia, even amidst rising energy prices.
At the G7 meeting, when the rise in oil prices was mentioned, everyone agreed that we should not revise our sanctions policy towards Russia.
He also drew attention to Moscow's contradictory position regarding calls for a ceasefire.
It is very strange that Russia calls for a ceasefire in the Middle East, while for a year it has refused to observe a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Macron emphasized that Russia does not demonstrate a real desire for peace.
Russia does not advocate for peace anywhere.
