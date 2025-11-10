Russia blocks SIM cards for those returning from abroad, fearing their use in drones

Russian operators have started temporarily blocking internet and SMS for subscribers returning from abroad. The new measures, according to the Ministry of Digital Development, are related to security and protection against the use of "ownerless" SIM cards that can be used in drones. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Users of "Beeline" and "MegaFon" report SMS with a warning: after returning to Russia, mobile internet and messages will be restricted for 24 hours. This is stated in the material of the publications "Verstka" and Meduza.

In accordance with security requirements, after returning to Russia, mobile internet and SMS will be temporarily restricted on your number. To restore access, you need to pass verification – says the message from "Beeline".

Similar messages are also sent to Russian subscribers by the operator "MegaFon".

The Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation explained that SIM cards that enter the country from abroad must be confirmed as "human" and not installed in drones.

Until then, mobile internet and SMS on this SIM card will be temporarily blocked – the agency stated.

The test mode of the new rules started on November 10.

According to media reports, the restrictions will also apply to SIM cards that have not been used for more than 72 hours or have been in international roaming, to prevent their use for UAV attacks.

