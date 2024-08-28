Russia-backed shelling in Kharkiv region: one killed and 23 wounded overnight

In Kharkiv region, a series of shelling was recorded in three districts over the past day. 23 people were injured, one person was killed. Houses, outbuildings and infrastructure were damaged. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

According to the head of the RMA, enemy shelling was recorded over the past day:

22:43 Izium district, Donetsk TG, Pyatigirske village. A 52-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling.

22:05 Izium district, Izium town. The roof of the building was burning as a result of the shelling. The fence and the windows of the administrative building were damaged. 12 people were injured.

18:30 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Kozacha Lopan village. A man of 42 years old was injured as a result of the shelling.

14:30 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Nova Kozacha village. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling.

13:32 Kharkiv region, Tsyrkunivska TG, Tsyrkuny village, 4 outbuildings and grass on the area of 1 hectare burned as a result of the shelling.

13:20 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Kozacha Lopan village. A house was destroyed as a result of the shelling.

11:05 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivska TG, Ch.Tyshky village. As a result of the shelling 7 abandoned houses, 12 outbuildings and 2 cars partially burned.

10:44 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivska TG, Tsyrkuny village. As a result of the shelling the owner's house was burning. A 37-year-old woman was injured.

10:00 Bohodukhiv district. Bohodukhiv, outside. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 200 square meters.

09:35 Bohodukhiv district, Bohodukhiv town. As a result of the shelling of the infrastructure object 8 people were injured . A 72-year-old man died.

russian occupants shelled Izyum: 12 people were injured, including 5 children