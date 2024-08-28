ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russia-backed shelling in Kharkiv region: one killed and 23 wounded overnight

Russia-backed shelling in Kharkiv region: one killed and 23 wounded overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28727 views

A series of shelling in different districts of Kharkiv region was recorded. At least 23 people were injured, one person was killed. Houses, outbuildings and infrastructure were damaged.

 In Kharkiv region, a series of shelling was recorded in three districts over the past day. 23 people were injured, one person was killed. Houses, outbuildings and infrastructure were damaged. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports. 

According to the head of the RMA, enemy shelling was recorded over the past day: 

  • 22:43 Izium district, Donetsk TG, Pyatigirske village. A 52-year-old woman was injured as a result of the shelling.
  •  22:05 Izium district, Izium town. The roof of the building was burning as a result of the shelling. The fence and the windows of the administrative building were damaged. 12 people were injured.
  •  18:30 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Kozacha Lopan village. A man of 42 years old was injured as a result of the shelling.
  •  14:30 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Nova Kozacha village. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling.
  •  13:32 Kharkiv region, Tsyrkunivska TG, Tsyrkuny village, 4 outbuildings and grass on the area of 1 hectare burned as a result of the shelling.
  •  13:20 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Kozacha Lopan village. A house was destroyed as a result of the shelling.
  •  11:05 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivska TG, Ch.Tyshky village. As a result of the shelling 7 abandoned houses, 12 outbuildings and 2 cars partially burned.
  •  10:44 Kharkiv district, Tsyrkunivska TG, Tsyrkuny village. As a result of the shelling the owner's house was burning. A 37-year-old woman was injured.
  •  10:00 Bohodukhiv district. Bohodukhiv, outside. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 200 square meters.
  •  09:35 Bohodukhiv district, Bohodukhiv town. As a result of the shelling of the infrastructure object 8 people were injured . A 72-year-old man died.

russian occupants shelled Izyum: 12 people were injured, including 5 children28.08.24, 07:30 • 27615 views

