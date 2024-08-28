russian occupants shelled Izyum: 12 people were injured, including 5 children

The aggressor army shelled Kharkiv region. 12 people were injured, including 5 children. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.

Details

At around 22:00, russians attacked the town of Izyum in Kharkiv region.

According to preliminary information, a long-range Tornado multiple launch rocket system was used in the attack.

The shelling damaged residential buildings and a bakery.

In addition, 12 people were injured, with one person hospitalized, two lightly injured, and two others with cuts to their limbs, including a 13-year-old child. Another seven people, including four children aged 3, 5, 8 and 16, suffered acute stress reactions.

Law enforcement officers continue to record the consequences of this crime and are conducting an investigation to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

Zelensky on the result of the operation in Kursk region: the occupation of Kharkiv region is stopped