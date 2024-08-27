Zelensky on the result of the operation in Kursk region: the occupation of Kharkiv region is stopped

Thanks to the operation in the Kursk region of Russia, the occupation of Kharkiv region was stopped. Ukraine had information on the creation of buffer zones in Kharkiv region and then in the north.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, an UNN correspondent reports.

When asked why, under difficult circumstances in the Donetsk region, he decided to conduct an operation in the Kursk region instead of strengthening the eastern direction, Zelensky answered:

Some people don't understand, and that's fine, otherwise we wouldn't have succeeded in Kursk. That's why it's very important that a narrow circle of people knew about this operation, and that's why the operation is successful. Of course, there are goals that I can tell you about and there are very important goals that I cannot tell you about. The Kursk operation brought several things. First of all, the occupation of Kharkiv region has been stopped. We had information about the creation of buffer zones in the Kharkiv region, and then in the north - He said.

The President noted that he did not know the specifics, but there was an understanding that Sumy and Chernihiv regions could be in the enemy's plans.

The exchange fund and the suspension of the operation in northern Russia: Zelensky announces the results of the operation in the Kursk region

The information we received from our intelligence and, by the way, from our partners' intelligence, regarding the movement of the Russian military, as it could be. We did not know the sequence, the desire of these buffer zones, as they were called in the Kremlin, but we understood that it could be. The Kursk operation resolved the issue of not occupying Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Moreover, it defeated a large number of troops. A serious grouping, a large number of troops were defeated - Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelensky emphasized that Donetsk region is a strategic target of Russia.

Today, the movement after the Kursk operation from the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhya regions has actually taken place. What will happen next depends on how long we successfully continue the Kursk operation. And the fact that they are not withdrawing troops from Donetsk region is understandable, as their troops are best trained there and this is their strategic direction - Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

In September, Zelenskyy will present Biden with a “victory plan for Ukraine.” Kurdistan is only a part of it. He also wants to show it to candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.