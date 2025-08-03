Russia attacks Kyiv with missiles – KMVA

On the night of August 3, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), and the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

Air raid alert in Kyiv due to the threat of ballistic missile use - stated in the KCMA post.

"The enemy is attacking Kyiv with missiles. Please stay in shelters!" - Tymur Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel.