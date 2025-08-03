Russia attacks Kyiv with missiles – KMVA
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of August 3, Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian regions declared an air raid alert due to the threat of ballistic missiles. The enemy is attacking the capital with missiles, urging people to remain in shelters.
On the night of August 3, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), and the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.
Air raid alert in Kyiv due to the threat of ballistic missile use
"The enemy is attacking Kyiv with missiles. Please stay in shelters!" - Tymur Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel.