Russia attacks Kyiv with missiles – KMVA

Exclusive
05:16 PM • 20757 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
04:52 PM • 27180 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 35953 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 97695 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 247010 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 226137 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 119235 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 107838 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205057 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76119 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 20757 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 247010 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 133275 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 226137 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 148630 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with missiles – KMVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On the night of August 3, Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian regions declared an air raid alert due to the threat of ballistic missiles. The enemy is attacking the capital with missiles, urging people to remain in shelters.

Russia attacks Kyiv with missiles – KMVA

On the night of August 3, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile use. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), and the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

Air raid alert in Kyiv due to the threat of ballistic missile use

- stated in the KCMA post.

"The enemy is attacking Kyiv with missiles. Please stay in shelters!" - Tymur Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Vita Zelenetska

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv