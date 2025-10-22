Russia attacks Kyiv with drones: explosions heard in the city, air defense is working

On Wednesday, October 22, explosions were heard in Kyiv after an air raid alert was announced. Air defense is working in the capital of Ukraine against enemy drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko.

Details

On Wednesday, October 22, at 23:03, Timur Tkachenko warned in his Telegram about a Russian attack and urged citizens to stay in shelters.

The alarm is related to enemy UAVs over the capital. Please stay in shelters until the alarm is over! - the post says.

The mayor of Kyiv explained the reason for the explosions in the capital.

"Air defense forces are working in the capital against enemy UAVs. Stay in shelters!" he said.

