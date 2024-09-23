russia attacks Kherson region with a UAV: a man is injured

In the Kherson region, russian troops attacked Kindiyka with a drone, injuring a 70-year-old man. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

Details

The occupiers attacked Kindiivka with a drone. As a result of the explosion caused by the drone's explosive drop, a 70-year-old man who was in his garden was injured. He was hospitalized with explosive injuries, concussion and shrapnel wounds to his head and leg.

Recall

In the morning, russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on an ambulance in Kherson region, injuring a 58-year-old paramedic and a 50-year-old driver.

Russian troops shoot at a bank in Kherson region, leaving one dead and 7 wounded in 24 hours