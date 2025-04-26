Porsche is preparing a road version of its legendary Le Mans racing car

Porsche is hinting at a high-profile premiere - it seems to be preparing a street version of its legendary 963 racing car from the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. In a recently released teaser video, Porsche announced a full presentation of the new product, scheduled for June 2025, according to the American specialized publication Motor1.com, writes UNN.

Details

This is not the first time that Porsche has turned its track car into a car for public roads. Exactly 50 years ago, the company did something similar - then the legendary Porsche 917, equipped with a Flat-12 engine, hit the roads. This project arose in response to a request from a client who dreamed of a road version of the racing car.

In particular, we are talking about the 917 chassis number 30, which was initially used for racing, and later converted into a road version at the request of the Italian businessman and heir to the Martini empire - Gregorio Rossi di Montelera.

The car received a silver color in the style of Martini Silver, and was also equipped with side turn signals, mufflers, a horn and even a spare wheel. The interior was upholstered in light brown Hermès leather, and other elements were decorated with suede.

Recently, this unique car underwent a complete mechanical restoration and is still operated on the roads by the current owner - this is what is shown in the video from Porsche.

At the end of the video, viewers could see the silhouette of the 963 model, accompanied by a hint from the company: "While its descendant is enjoying success on the track today, the spirit and desire in Porsche that allowed the 917 to be created for the roads so long ago remains very alive even five decades later, which raises the question: "What if...?""

This, of course, is not an official confirmation, but a very significant hint. Perhaps Porsche could make another unique product by creating a road version of the 963 for a special customer, or by releasing a limited series of supercars that will compete with the Aston Martin Valkyrie or Red Bull RB17. In any case, you won't have to wait long - the full premiere will take place in June 2025.