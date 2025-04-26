Porsche is preparing a road version of its legendary Le Mans racing car

$41.690.00
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 12521 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 22858 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 20895 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 67427 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 43954 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 43305 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 48104 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51831 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41192 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40818 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Popular news

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

April 26, 08:14 AM • 30641 views

Pope Francis's Funeral: Trump and Zelenskyy Have Front-Row Seats

April 26, 08:49 AM • 15084 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

April 26, 08:58 AM • 39927 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

April 26, 10:25 AM • 18432 views

The second meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in Rome did not take place due to "tight schedules" - Sky News

12:39 PM • 9144 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 67425 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 75209 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 105542 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 156356 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 318335 views
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

02:39 PM • 12519 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 26388 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 63296 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 55453 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 59703 views
Porsche is preparing a road version of its legendary Le Mans racing car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Porsche hints at a street version of the 963, the successor to the legendary 917. A full-fledged premiere of the new product is scheduled for June 2025.

Porsche is preparing a road version of its legendary Le Mans racing car

Porsche is hinting at a high-profile premiere - it seems to be preparing a street version of its legendary 963 racing car from the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. In a recently released teaser video, Porsche announced a full presentation of the new product, scheduled for June 2025, according to the American specialized publication Motor1.com, writes UNN

Details

This is not the first time that Porsche has turned its track car into a car for public roads. Exactly 50 years ago, the company did something similar - then the legendary Porsche 917, equipped with a Flat-12 engine, hit the roads. This project arose in response to a request from a client who dreamed of a road version of the racing car. 

In particular, we are talking about the 917 chassis number 30, which was initially used for racing, and later converted into a road version at the request of the Italian businessman and heir to the Martini empire - Gregorio Rossi di Montelera.

The car received a silver color in the style of Martini Silver, and was also equipped with side turn signals, mufflers, a horn and even a spare wheel. The interior was upholstered in light brown Hermès leather, and other elements were decorated with suede.

Recently, this unique car underwent a complete mechanical restoration and is still operated on the roads by the current owner - this is what is shown in the video from Porsche.

At the end of the video, viewers could see the silhouette of the 963 model, accompanied by a hint from the company: "While its descendant is enjoying success on the track today, the spirit and desire in Porsche that allowed the 917 to be created for the roads so long ago remains very alive even five decades later, which raises the question: "What if...?""

This, of course, is not an official confirmation, but a very significant hint. Perhaps Porsche could make another unique product by creating a road version of the 963 for a special customer, or by releasing a limited series of supercars that will compete with the Aston Martin Valkyrie or Red Bull RB17. In any case, you won't have to wait long - the full premiere will take place in June 2025.  

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologiesAuto
