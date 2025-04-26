Trump promised the President of Estonia not to withdraw from the peace process in Ukraine - media

$41.690.00
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 15705 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 29253 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 24093 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 72453 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 46597 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 44114 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 48529 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 52055 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41268 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40857 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

April 26, 10:25 AM • 21204 views

Pope Francis' coffin has arrived at his burial site in Rome

April 26, 11:10 AM • 7446 views

In Kyiv, a teenager was rude to an older woman for commenting on Russian music: a protocol was drawn up against the young man's mother

April 26, 11:45 AM • 11119 views

Ursula von der Leyen to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Rome

April 26, 12:30 PM • 8324 views

The second meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in Rome did not take place due to "tight schedules" - Sky News

April 26, 12:39 PM • 12794 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 72453 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 77460 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 107638 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 158430 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 320141 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

Vatican City

UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

02:39 PM • 15705 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 27357 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 64203 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 56294 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 60462 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

The Times

Signal

Trump promised the President of Estonia not to withdraw from the peace process in Ukraine - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1374 views

Estonian President Alar Karis said he spoke with Donald Trump about Ukraine. Trump promised not to withdraw from the role of mediator and noted the proximity to a solution.

Trump promised the President of Estonia not to withdraw from the peace process in Ukraine - media

Estonian President Alar Karis, who was sitting at the funeral of the Pope next to US President Donald Trump and his wife, told ERR that he spoke with Trump about the peace process in Ukraine. The American leader promised not to withdraw from the role of mediator, reports UNN.

I asked how the peace settlement process was going and asked him to do everything to ensure that the process continues, so that the US does not withdraw (from the role of mediator). He promised to do this and said that we are quite close to a solution, since he just met with Zelensky. Of course, I did not begin to ask him in too much detail about what this meeting gave 

- said the President of Estonia.

In addition, the leaders spoke about Trump's possible visit to Estonia.

We also talked about the fact that he could visit Estonia, and he invited me to Washington. We also talked about transatlantic relations, about the fact that they are important for both of us, not only from the European, but also from the American point of view. President Trump agrees with this. So we need to think about how to make these relationships better 

– Alar Karis noted.

According to him, the dates were not agreed, but these invitations were official.

Of course, he will visit Finland and Latvia, maybe other neighboring countries, but at this stage it is too early to talk about it 

- Alar Karis summed up.

Near Macron and Trump: Vatican changed protocol so that Zelensky would sit in the front row at the Pope's funeral26.04.2025, 19:45 • 4158 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia
Ukraine
