Trump promised the President of Estonia not to withdraw from the peace process in Ukraine - media

Estonian President Alar Karis, who was sitting at the funeral of the Pope next to US President Donald Trump and his wife, told ERR that he spoke with Trump about the peace process in Ukraine. The American leader promised not to withdraw from the role of mediator, reports UNN.

I asked how the peace settlement process was going and asked him to do everything to ensure that the process continues, so that the US does not withdraw (from the role of mediator). He promised to do this and said that we are quite close to a solution, since he just met with Zelensky. Of course, I did not begin to ask him in too much detail about what this meeting gave - said the President of Estonia.

In addition, the leaders spoke about Trump's possible visit to Estonia.

We also talked about the fact that he could visit Estonia, and he invited me to Washington. We also talked about transatlantic relations, about the fact that they are important for both of us, not only from the European, but also from the American point of view. President Trump agrees with this. So we need to think about how to make these relationships better – Alar Karis noted.

According to him, the dates were not agreed, but these invitations were official.

Of course, he will visit Finland and Latvia, maybe other neighboring countries, but at this stage it is too early to talk about it - Alar Karis summed up.

