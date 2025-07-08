Russia attacked Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles and 54 drones: 34 UAVs neutralized

Russia launched four S-300/400 missiles and 54 drones at Ukraine overnight, 34 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 8, the enemy attacked with 4 S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region and 54 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Oryol - Russia, Hvardiiske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

As of 08:00, air defense neutralized 34 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and south of the country. 26 were shot down by fire weapons, 8 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"Hits of enemy attack UAVs were recorded in 5 locations," the report says.

