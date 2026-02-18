Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 100 out of 126 drones neutralized

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
February 17, 06:24 PM • 12378 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 24472 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 27182 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 29072 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 26918 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 24573 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 28733 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 37010 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 48755 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 57216 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
82%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine expects new defense support packages to start arriving by February 24 - OPFebruary 17, 09:14 PM • 7594 views
The number of victims of Russian UAVs in Sumy region has increased to 11February 17, 09:33 PM • 8980 views
Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group reached a dead end - AxiosFebruary 17, 09:47 PM • 9664 views
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increased, State Emergency Service reported detailsPhotoFebruary 17, 10:57 PM • 6824 views
In Crimea, mobile communication has turned into a fiction - CNS01:24 AM • 5850 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 35662 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 50174 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 57836 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 78648 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 81819 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Oleh Kiper
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Geneva
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 10282 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 23024 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 18829 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 28980 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 26655 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 100 out of 126 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

On the night of February 18, Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 126 attack UAVs at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 100 enemy drones.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 100 out of 126 drones neutralized

Russia launched a ballistic missile and 126 drones at Ukraine overnight, 100 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Wednesday, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 18 (from 18:00 on February 17), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 126 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 100 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 23 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, and downed (debris) falling at 3 locations.

- reported the Ukrainian Air Force.

The attack, as stated, is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Ukraine expects new defense support packages to start arriving by February 24 - OP17.02.26, 23:14 • 8262 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine