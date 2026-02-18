Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 100 out of 126 drones neutralized

Russia launched a ballistic missile and 126 drones at Ukraine overnight, 100 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Wednesday, according to UNN.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of February 18 (from 18:00 on February 17), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 126 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 100 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 23 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, and downed (debris) falling at 3 locations.