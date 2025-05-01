Russia attacked Ukraine with 5 ballistic "Iskander" missiles and 170 UAVs: 74 drones were shot down

Russia launched 5 ballistic missiles and 170 drones at Ukraine overnight, 74 drones were shot down, 68 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 1, the enemy attacked with 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Crimea, 170 strike UAVs and drone simulators of other types from the areas of: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08.30, the downing of 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

68 enemy drone simulators, as indicated, are lost locally (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, the Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk and Kyiv regions were affected," the statement said.

