Russia attacked Ukraine with 5 ballistic "Iskander" missiles and 170 UAVs: 74 drones were shot down

$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 32265 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 28459 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 61490 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 147634 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 179610 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 275883 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 123978 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 250078 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 173857 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 120455 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
5m/s
41%
750 mm
Popular news

Agreement between Washington and Kyiv: reaction of the US Treasury Secretary has appeared

April 30, 10:21 PM • 24214 views

Night drone attack on Odesa: details became known

April 30, 10:33 PM • 27453 views

Investment Agreement between Ukraine and the USA: Svyrydenko spoke about the main provisions of the document

April 30, 11:12 PM • 22470 views

Peskov called on Russians to be proud of propagandists fighting against Ukraine in the information space

April 30, 11:45 PM • 24474 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

04:59 AM • 7960 views
Publications

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

04:00 AM • 32274 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 87347 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 131529 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 164937 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 275892 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Pavel

Petr Fiala

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 39204 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 46802 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 38982 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 89932 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 138586 views
Actual

ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

Russia attacked Ukraine with 5 ballistic "Iskander" missiles and 170 UAVs: 74 drones were shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1568 views

On the night of May 1, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 5 ballistic missiles and 170 strike UAVs. 74 "Shaheds" were shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 5 ballistic "Iskander" missiles and 170 UAVs: 74 drones were shot down

Russia launched 5 ballistic missiles and 170 drones at Ukraine overnight, 74 drones were shot down, 68 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 1, the enemy attacked with 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Crimea, 170 strike UAVs and drone simulators of other types from the areas of: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08.30, the downing of 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

68 enemy drone simulators, as indicated, are lost locally (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, the Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk and Kyiv regions were affected," the statement said.

Russian attack on Odesa: railway worker killed, railway damaged01.05.25, 08:28 • 4758 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Brent
$61.03
Bitcoin
$95,154.40
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.32
Золото
$3,234.39
Ethereum
$1,808.88