russia attacked Ukraine in three waves during the day: 20 out of 31 enemy drones were shot down

On May 7, Russia launched 31 drones in the third wave of attacks on Ukraine, 20 of them were shot down, 6 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the period from 14.30 to 20.30 on May 7 (during the third wave of the attack per day), the enemy struck with 31 strike UAVs and simulators of other types from the Millerovo region - Russia.

The downing of 20 Shahed-type strike UAVs (UAVs of other types) in the north and in the center of the country has been confirmed. 6 enemy drones-simulators - locationally lost (without negative consequences) - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, the Cherkasy region was affected.

Occupants attacked Uman and surrounding villages with drones: the building of an educational institution was damaged

"During the current day of May 8, as of 8:00 a.m., no missile strikes or the use of strike UAVs were recorded in the airspace of Ukraine. However, during the night, the enemy intensified strikes with tactical aviation using guided bombs on the Sumy region," the report says.

Two ballistic missiles and 81 drones launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine