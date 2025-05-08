russia attacked Ukraine in three waves during the day: 20 out of 31 enemy drones were shot down

$41.450.15
May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation
03:10 AM • 10501 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 24953 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 40904 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 40628 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 55786 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 47592 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 51618 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44858 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41474 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 103971 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

Putin's "ceasefire" has begun: Russia struck at the front-line areas of Ukraine - military observer Myroshnikov

May 7, 09:38 PM • 11646 views

Russian drone strike on Chernobyl: damage worth tens of millions of euros, repairs could take years - The Guardian

May 7, 11:58 PM • 7540 views

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

01:26 AM • 12035 views

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

02:39 AM • 10228 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

03:03 AM • 13815 views
Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 40904 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 103971 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 107318 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 100332 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 91205 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 34225 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 65992 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 115737 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 111667 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 122315 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

russia attacked Ukraine in three waves during the day: 20 out of 31 enemy drones were shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

On May 7, the enemy launched 31 ударний BpLA. Air defense shot down 20 "Shahed" in the north and center of Ukraine. Uman and surrounding villages in Cherkasy region were damaged.

russia attacked Ukraine in three waves during the day: 20 out of 31 enemy drones were shot down

On May 7, Russia launched 31 drones in the third wave of attacks on Ukraine, 20 of them were shot down, 6 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the period from 14.30 to 20.30 on May 7 (during the third wave of the attack per day), the enemy struck with 31 strike UAVs and simulators of other types from the Millerovo region - Russia.

The downing of 20 Shahed-type strike UAVs (UAVs of other types) in the north and in the center of the country has been confirmed. 6 enemy drones-simulators - locationally lost (without negative consequences)

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, the Cherkasy region was affected.

Occupants attacked Uman and surrounding villages with drones: the building of an educational institution was damaged07.05.25, 22:45 • 3190 views

"During the current day of May 8, as of 8:00 a.m., no missile strikes or the use of strike UAVs were recorded in the airspace of Ukraine. However, during the night, the enemy intensified strikes with tactical aviation using guided bombs on the Sumy region," the report says.

Two ballistic missiles and 81 drones launched by Russia were shot down over Ukraine07.05.25, 15:24 • 5280 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Cherkasy Oblast
Shahed-136
Ukraine
